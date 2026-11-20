AI, alternative fees and the future of legal billing

For decades, the billable hour has been a defining feature of the legal profession, shaping not only how firms charge clients but also how lawyers’ performance is measured.

But with artificial intelligence transforming how legal work is carried out, the traditional approach to billing is facing growing scrutiny.

In the latest episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, writers Nadia Ismail and Saul Agar-Ward consider whether the billable hour’s days might be numbered.

While hourly billing has long been the norm, critics argue that it rewards time spent rather than efficiency. With AI speeding up legal work, questions are emerging about whether the model remains fit for purpose.

We discuss how the billable hour came to dominate the profession, the impact of AI on its future, and the alternative pricing models being explored by law firms, as well as what these changes could mean for aspiring lawyers.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

The Legal Cheek Podcast is proudly independent. Thanks to our sponsor Simpson Thacher, home of the private equity training contract, for making that possible.





