Stephenson Harwood and Taylor Wessing call off merger talks

No deal



Stephenson Harwood and Taylor Wessing have called off merger talks, bringing an end to plans that could have seen the two firms combine as early as next year.

The firms confirmed they had mutually agreed not to pursue the proposed tie-up following initial discussions, despite both sides being impressed by each other’s businesses and market positions.

In a joint statement, the firms said:

“Stephenson Harwood and Taylor Wessing have held initial discussions regarding a potential merger. Both firms have been impressed by each other’s businesses and market positioning. Following constructive talks, we have mutually agreed not to take the proposed merger forward. We have valued the opportunity to get to know each other better and wish each other every success for the future.”

News of the potential combination first emerged last month, with the two firms exploring the possibility of creating a fully integrated outfit. Partners were reportedly expected to vote on the deal before the end of this year, with a merger potentially taking effect in May 2027.

The proposed tie-up would have given Stephenson Harwood a significantly larger European footprint while providing Taylor Wessing with a new UK partner following its recent shake-up. Taylor Wessing became an independent European firm in June after its UK arm combined with US outfit Winston & Strawn to create Winston Taylor, a transatlantic player with more than 1,400 lawyers.

The decision to abandon the talks comes just weeks after Stephenson Harwood announced a change at the top of the firm. Chief executive Eifion Morris is set to step down on 31 December for personal reasons, with James Linforth, currently the firm’s global head of banking and finance, taking over from 1 January 2027.

The 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Stephenson Harwood has 11 offices worldwide and recruits around 25 trainees each year.