Gowling and Stephenson Harwood become latest UK firms to expand into Saudi

More UK outfits tap into fast-growing legal market 🇸🇦

Gowling WLG and Stephenson Harwood have announced the launch of new offices in Saudi Arabia, becoming the latest UK law firms to establish a presence in the Kingdom.

Gowling’s new base has been set up through a joint venture with Saudi lawyer Talal Al Ghazzawi and builds on Gowling’s existing partnership with local firm AlGhazzawi & Partners.

The move bolsters the firm’s presence in the Middle East, where it already operates from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and comes amid growing overseas interest in Saudi Arabia’s fast-developing legal market. A number of UK firms, including Reed Smith, which announced the opening of a Saudi office just last week, have launched new outposts in the country over the past year or so.

The Riyadh outpost will offer a full range of legal services, with an initial focus on intellectual property, technology, and energy and infrastructure. It will be co-led by Bachir Chakra and Imran Mufti, supported by partners across the firm’s regional network.

Gowling’s chief executive David Fennell described the expansion as “an essential regional step in the growth of our international platform,” adding:

“By expanding our presence in Saudi Arabia, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions to our clients worldwide. We look forward to contributing to the dynamic and rapidly evolving market in the region.”

Meanwhile, Stephenson Harwood is gearing up to launch in Saudi Arabia, with offices planned in Riyadh and Al Khobar. The new venture, set to open in November 2025, will be led by corporate specialist Marcus Latta, who joins from US outfit Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, alongside a three-partner team.

“Stephenson Harwood has a long-standing presence in the Middle East, a region which is critically important for our clients and a key focus of our growth strategy,” said Eifion Morris, chief executive officer, Stephenson Harwood. “We want to carve out a distinct position by leveraging our strengths as a European, Middle Eastern, and Asian firm, and our offices in the Kingdom are another step in extending our geographic footprint. Off the back of strong financial growth, this strategic investment reflects our confidence in Saudi Arabia as a market full of potential and opportunity, which we are well placed to service.”