Puffer jacket fails to satisfy judge



An Irish courtroom became the scene of an unlikely fashion dispute after a judge threatened to hold a solicitor in contempt of court over his choice of outfit.

The exchange, reported by The Irish Times (£), took place at Portlaoise District Court, where solicitor Aonghus McCarthy had appeared before Judge Andrew Cody sporting a shirt and tie, a waistcoat, black denim trousers and black trainers.

The report says that before the solicitor could address the court, the judge took issue with his outfit, reminded him that they had previously discussed appropriate courtroom attire and told him to “put on your jacket”.

On hearing that McCarthy did not have a jacket, the judge told him to go and find one, warning: “You won’t have right of audience in this court until you are properly attired.” McCarthy, however, pushed back. “It is not up to this court to tell anyone how they should be dressed and I resent you making personal comments on how I dress,” he told the judge.

With neither party backing down, McCarthy made an application for the judge to recuse himself from dealing with his clients. When the judge instructed gardaí to remove him from the courtroom, the solicitor warned: “If I am touched there will be consequences.”

After the judge called for McCarthy’s client to be brought before him, the solicitor objected to proceedings going ahead in his absence and offered to put on his jacket. The judge, however, warned: “If you don’t remove yourself from the court, I will hold you in contempt and put you in a cell.”

Asked whether he intended to put on his jacket or be held in a cell, McCarthy replied: “I’m considering my options.” He eventually opted for the former, donning what the newspaper described as “black puffer-type jacket”.

“That is not a jacket,” the judge told the solicitor, claiming he had seen him wearing a different jacket in court earlier that day. McCarthy disputed this, maintaining that he had arrived in court wearing the puffer jacket.

Cody once again ordered gardaí to remove McCarthy, although the solicitor gathered his files and left of his own accord before officers could intervene. The judge went on to adjourn the client’s case.