Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
I am a junior criminal defence solicitor, fighting the good fight despite the damage done by legal aid cuts [View From The Gravy Train]
Daemons of the bar [Counsel of Perfection]
No gavels please we’re British: Six legal Americanisms that are meaningless in England & Wales [Law Society blog]
David Allen Green: Why those who care for the constitution should oppose the Conservatives at the general election [The Law and Policy Blog]
The UK government sheds light on the status of cryptoassets and enforceability of smart contracts [The IPKat]
Trump’s impeachment can only go one way — in his favour [The Spectator]
The case of the “pedo guy” tweet: Elon Musk is successful in his defence [Inforrm’s Blog]
Blackstone QC auctions off personal wine collection worth £9 MILLION [Legal Cheek]
2020 forecast: City giants forced to offer flexible partnership [Legal Business]
Law Society meeting in leaked documents [Law Society Gazette]
“Left law and travelled to 40 countries since then. No anxiety, medication, depression or need to justify sociopathic behaviour that harms others to ‘survive’. I certainly don’t feel like a failure. Life’s too short to be miserable.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Ciaran Goggins
Green is a fool, what constitution? An unwritten one? Will get you as far as an unprinted £20 note.