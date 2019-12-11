News

Embattled barristers ‘masquerading as sociopaths’ and stressed-out solicitors who don’t want to be ‘seen as weak’

By Polly Botsford on
Radio show puts lawyer wellbeing under spotlight

The embattled lives of criminal barristers and stressed-out solicitors got airtime last night on BBC Radio 4’s All in the Mind exploring why lawyers: “are experiencing higher than average levels of stress, anxiety and use of alcohol” as the programme’s presenter, Claudia Hammond, put it, and what can be done about it.

Alex McBride, criminal barrister-turned-author, revealed how his job in the law affected his mental health: “You are just trying to survive, [so] you don’t really think about it until later.” In the first months as a junior doing your own trials: “It’s a battle: you are battling with the judge, you are battling with the other barristers, you battle with the cops, with the witnesses.”

He said: “Often you find yourself sitting down in the cells with your client who has just got 10 to 15 years and you are waving them goodbye — and that is a really weird thing to do on a Wednesday afternoon.”

In the BBC interview, McBride also revealed just how shocking the first days as a pupil can be:

“You start to see really very unpleasant things and that is your first glimpse into what the job is really going to be like. You are looking at the pictures.”

McBride recalls assisting his pupil master preparing briefs: “You are turning the pages and you would see very gruesome photographs, and it is weirdly detached because you are sitting in a comfortable room in a nice barristers chambers, having a cup of tea as you are turning these pages.”

McBride went on to explain why he went to the criminal bar in the first place: because his other options were “zero.” He said: “It seemed a pretty good deal and it seemed pretty exciting.”

He continued: “I quite liked the fact that the reputation that criminal barristers have, shysters, chancers, degenerates, and gamblers, is all true in one way or another. You need someone to be like that, [someone] masquerading as a sociopath to represent you because they will have to make very difficult judgements. What a criminal barrister relies on more than anything is judgement.”

The lot of stressed-out solicitors was discussed too.

“It’s almost a badge of honour when you are working until one in the morning and you have to get a taxi home. You felt quite proud of that, it felt like an initiation ceremony,” revealed Emma Jones, a former solicitor who is now an academic at the Open University and ran focus groups (with LawCare) with legal professionals on mental wellbeing back in 2018.

“It’s very competitive and there’s a real emphasis on keeping going, keeping going, keeping your nose to the treadmill, not having breaks.” To take a break, Jones said: “would be seen as weak, diminishing your competitive edge. You normalise it when you are in that position … but it is a very damaging working practice.”

Jones argued that often lawyers feel they had no idea what was in store for them:

“They weren’t really aware of what they were signing up for… They have invested huge amounts of money and time in getting to where they are. It is very difficult to say ‘stop! I actually want to change, I want to do something different’, because that will be seen as an admission of failure in some way.”

You can hear the full interview on BBC Sounds here.

The Open University and LawCare’s focus groups are feeding into a free online resource, Fit for Law, on emotional competence going live next month. In addition, LawCare will be launching their own quantitative research programme next year.

Feeling stressed or overwhelmed? You can contact LawCare here.

15 Comments

Anonn

Left law and travelled to 40 countries since then. No anxiety, medication, depression or need to justify sociopathic behaviour that harms others to ‘survive’. I certainly don’t feel like a failure.

Life’s too short to be miserable.

Anonymous

As a Barrister or city solicitor?

Legal Genius

Good riddance.

City Lad

It’s certainly not for everyone.

Anon

How else can you afford a proper standard of living in London, though – other than working for a US law firm – if you want ANY hope of buying etc.

Anonymous

Cut down on the Ubers, takeaways, multiple destination weddings each year, private psychiatrists, buying pedigree dogs, false eyelashes every few weeks and designer clothing and you’ll find there’s a lot more money around to put away for a deposit.

Anonymous

At least you didn’t suggest cutting down on the coke and hookers.

Alex

Or flat whites and avocados.

anana

yes…it really is the £2 coffee and 85p avocado that most can’t afford a £200,000 downpayment on a £600,000 2 bedroom in reasonable commuting distance.

Property empire

Here here! Lifestyle creep is fine until you want to leave law and don’t have a passive income fall-back.

Lord Harley on trial

Just fiddle your benefits.

It worked for me.

Reply Report comment
Bob

Did it though?

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

The one talking about “battling” just was not mentally cut out for the job.

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Barristers and solicitors have spent so much time, money and emotional resilience getting to where they are, there’s certainly a feeling of trying to claw back as much as you can before escaping the profession.

Notwithstanding the above, there’s then the issue of having to ‘start again’ in a different profession and yet again working your way up. Not too many transferrable skills either.

Reply Report comment
Old Guy

It is also healthy to talk to people who are not in law. It’s the same shit everywhere and I think its being overstated how stressful law is. At the risk of being morbid, a quick google for suicide rates by profession will tell you that way more doctors, nurses, plumbers, electricians, manual workers top themselves every year. Lawyers are near the bottom of the chart.

I’ve been a barrister 25 years, my middle brother is a doctor, my younger brother is a landscape gardner. Most of the time I’ve been happy and earned reasonably good money. I could also say {List of very annoying, stressful or unpleasant things over 25 years] have happened to me and really pissed me off. But you’d get a similar list from either of my brothers. Shit happens in all walks of life and life sucks sometimes whatever you do for a living. Talking to people outside law makes you realise that the other man’s grass is not always greener. 😉

