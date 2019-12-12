Burges Salmon lawyers embrace election fever with office fancy dress

Jo Swinson looks unimpressed

As election day fever hits the UK and millions of voters head to the polls, it may come as a surprise that we turn to corporate lawyers as a source of much-needed light relief.

A trio of lawyers from Burges Salmon, for reasons unbeknownst to us, have rocked up to the firm’s office this morning dressed as some of the country’s more recognisable political party leaders.

Uploaded to the firm’s graduate recruitment account on Instagram earlier today, the snap shows a very questionable Boris Johnson, an equally questionable Jeremy Corbyn, and a rather glum-looking, err, Jo Swinson? The accompanying caption reads: “Our Corporate team are getting into the Election Day spirit!”

Not to be outdone by their election-loving corporate-counterparts, Burges’ real estate lawyers have demonstrated their love for Christmas by turning their office into a mock alpine chalet.

The in-house (house) uses what appears to be printed paper (those poor ink cartridges) to create a rather fetching wood panel effect and features a window boasting scenic mountain top views.

Require more law-themed seasonal cheer? Keep your eyes peeled next week for Legal Cheek’s round-up of best Christmas trees from across the legal profession.