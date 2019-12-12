News

Burges Salmon lawyers embrace election fever with office fancy dress

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
18

Jo Swinson looks unimpressed

As election day fever hits the UK and millions of voters head to the polls, it may come as a surprise that we turn to corporate lawyers as a source of much-needed light relief.

A trio of lawyers from Burges Salmon, for reasons unbeknownst to us, have rocked up to the firm’s office this morning dressed as some of the country’s more recognisable political party leaders.

Uploaded to the firm’s graduate recruitment account on Instagram earlier today, the snap shows a very questionable Boris Johnson, an equally questionable Jeremy Corbyn, and a rather glum-looking, err, Jo Swinson? The accompanying caption reads: “Our Corporate team are getting into the Election Day spirit!”

Not to be outdone by their election-loving corporate-counterparts, Burges’ real estate lawyers have demonstrated their love for Christmas by turning their office into a mock alpine chalet.

The in-house (house) uses what appears to be printed paper (those poor ink cartridges) to create a rather fetching wood panel effect and features a window boasting scenic mountain top views.

Require more law-themed seasonal cheer? Keep your eyes peeled next week for Legal Cheek’s round-up of best Christmas trees from across the legal profession.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

18 Comments

Why?

Cringe

Reply Report comment
(12)(4)

How?

Minge

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

What?

Hinge

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Where?

Binge

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

BS

“Yeah, we’re very approachable as a firm. Partners LOVE a bit of banter as much as anyone. They’re the first ones down the pub on a Friday. Well, sometimes trainees don’t join them, I mean who else is free enough to prepare the latest epic bantz for the following week?”

Reply Report comment
(7)(3)

sdfsdfs

bro you just posted cringe

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Anon

This is why they work at Burges.

Reply Report comment
(6)(7)

A

Is that supposed to be Hugh Grant in the middle?

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

A+

No it’s your mum

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Anon

Never gets old

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anon+

Unlike your mum

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Influencer

Is this article an attempt to get them more likes?

At 15 likes, it is hardly worthy of a regram.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Theresa

Boris looks rather cute

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Anon

Why isn’t the Brexit Party or BNP represented here?

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anonymous

Or the Independent Working Class Association?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Ward Mason

Does anyone actually know any actually good legal news websites rather than this drivel?

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

MC Trainee

Couldn’t help but cackling at how sad and depressing that ‘alpine lodge’ looks 😂👀

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Legal Cheek’s First CyberNat #IndyRef2020 #VoteYes2020 #DontTellUsWeCantHaveAReferendum #StickYourSection30 #BreakTheCycle

I literally pooed my pants with delight and excitement when Jo Swinson was unseated by Amy Callaghan. Well worth staying up for!

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories