Best of the blogs

Legal Cheek
From barrister to broadcaster: other ways to use your law degree [The Guardian]

David Allen Green: The reasons why Remain was defeated — a contemporaneous view [The Law and Policy Blog]

‘I struggled to do my mum justice at her inquest’ [BBC News]

The ethical veganism case: a reflection of a progressive society [Legal Cheek Journal]

Bob Neill MP: It isn’t rocket science, we must urgently adjust our priorities to ensure our courts receive proper investment [Politics Home]

Brexit delegated legislation: problematic results [UK Constitutional Law Association]

50 lessons for women lawyers from women lawyers [Above The Law]

Labour leadership race is lawyer v lawyer — not that you’d know it [Law Society Gazette]

20/20 vision — the start of a transformative decade for consumer legaltech [Legal Futures]

Freya Heath

Ron Broxted, Livejournal on the Cyprus false rape allegation.

Anonymous

The Above the Law article relies on dated gender stereotypes at a time when most lawyers and entrants to the profession are female.

