Best of the blogs

From barrister to broadcaster: other ways to use your law degree [The Guardian]
David Allen Green: The reasons why Remain was defeated — a contemporaneous view [The Law and Policy Blog]
‘I struggled to do my mum justice at her inquest’ [BBC News]
The ethical veganism case: a reflection of a progressive society [Legal Cheek Journal]
Bob Neill MP: It isn’t rocket science, we must urgently adjust our priorities to ensure our courts receive proper investment [Politics Home]
Brexit delegated legislation: problematic results [UK Constitutional Law Association]
50 lessons for women lawyers from women lawyers [Above The Law]
Labour leadership race is lawyer v lawyer — not that you’d know it [Law Society Gazette]
20/20 vision — the start of a transformative decade for consumer legaltech [Legal Futures]
“Sounds like an orchestrated attack” [Legal Cheek comments]
Freya Heath
