Analysis

The law firms with the swankiest offices in the UK

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
15

Cue major office envy

From fanciful artwork to plush client lounges, the ‘Gherkin’ to the ‘Walkie Talkie’ — some corporate law firms are housed in glass and steel splendours so spectacular it’s easy to mistake them for luxury hotels or exclusive cocktail bars.

Rookies spend a considerable chunk of their day (and sometimes night!) toiling away in these buildings — but do they beget gloom or spark joy? We put the question ‘How functional, comfortable and impressive is your workplace?’ to over 2,000 trainees and junior associates at nearly 100 of the country’s leading corporate law firms, as part of this year’s Legal Cheek survey. Respondents then rated their places of work on a sliding scale from one to ten.

Eleven law firm offices towered over and above the rest. Here is the shortlist, listed alphabetically, for the swankiest UK law firm office of 2020. We also received hundreds of anonymous comments from junior lawyers about their digs, with comments varying from “could do with a bit of a reno” to “my chair sings me a lullaby”. You’ll find a select few of these below.

Ashurst

Credit: Ashurst (Instagram)

Ashurst recently relocated to London’s Fruit and Wool Exchange, a historical landmark opposite Spitalfields Market. Rookies rave about the “adjustable desks”, “impressive artwork” and increased provision of “portable IT equipment”. Plus there’s a lot more breakout space and collaborative areas to work, we’re told.

Burges Salmon

Credit: Burges Salmon

It’s a thumbs-up from rookies at Burges Salmon‘s Bristol base: “Bright, airy and reflective of the firm’s collaborative approach,” chimes one happy rookie.

Clifford Chance

Credit: Clifford Chance

“My sister felt like she was in Suits when she was visiting”, pretty much tells you all you need to know about Clifford Chance‘s ultra glam and “impressive” Canary Wharf headquarters — one of only a handful of law firms in the banking-dominated E14 postcode. And the office block boasts its very own pool!

Gowling WLG

Credit: Gowling WLG

Our moles tell us the views over at Gowling WLG‘s London office are “fantastic”. The eighth floor apparently offers some of the best, with London’s South Bank, the Tower of London and Tower Bridge all in sight.

Kirkland & Ellis

Not many people can say they work at the ‘Gherkin’ — the City’s ‘most Instagrammable’ building, apparently. But Kirkland & Ellis lawyers can. Their digs are spread across six floors in Sir Norman Foster’s triangular glass masterpiece, nicknamed after the pickle for its cylindrical shape. “It’s pretty cool,” one junior puts it mildly.

The 2020 Firms Most List – featuring the Legal Cheek Survey results in full

Norton Rose Fulbright

You’ll find Norton Rose Fulbright‘s London headquarters located by The Thames in More London Riverside. It’s a “light, modern and sleek building”, describes one of our spies, but brace yourselves because there are plans to go open plan pretty soon. The firm’s client floor, located on the ninth floor, is where it’s at, apparently, with a roof terrace overlooking the City skyline.

Reed Smith

Designated backdrop for a number of blockbusters, including James Bond action thriller Skyfall (and, erm, a McDonalds TV advert) is Reed Smith‘s tapering Broadgate Tower base. “I literally screamed when I saw our lobby in ‘Good Omens’,” squeals one excitable trainee. “I take great pride in our lovely tower.” But things are starting to get a little cramped and cosy in the 35-storey building we’re told now that a few of the firms’ floors have been vacated.

Ropes & Gray

This 60 Ludgate Hill development boasts 5* boutique hotel levels of luxury with homely touches. “The office is modern, bright and airy and the location is really great as well. I quite like the offices — they are comfortable and people sit two to a room, so there’s always company to be had,” says one trainee.

Taylor Wessing

Trainees at Taylor Wessing gush about the “amazing artwork” adorning the walls of the firm’s lobby. This is, perhaps, unsurprising given the outfit’s high-profile sponsorship of the National Portrait Gallery Photographic Prize. But the jewel in the crown is the ninth-floor roof terrace, with panoramic views stretching across legal London, and used in the summer for the occasional shindig (as one trainee puts it).

Vinson & Elkins

Vinson & Elkins‘ London gaffe is “very fancy in the ‘Walkie Talkie’ with Warhol prints on the walls and lots of white marble”. Oof! Plus it’s only a few floors down from SkyGarden, London’s highest public garden. Cue major office envy.

Weil Gotshal & Manges

Weil Gotshal & Manges enthuse about the firm’s very convenient location on Fetter Lane and excellent, hands-on facilities team. “Can’t complain — IT will give you mostly anything you ask for (standing desk, fancy new screens, ergonomic keyboards etc.),” says one insider. And the office itself is very slick, boasting a pretty great terrace upstairs for those rare days of good weather.

The winning law firm will be announced at the Legal Cheek Awards 2020, held at Sea Containers House, the swish riverside building located on London’s South Bank, on Thursday 26 March.

The 2020 Firms Most List – featuring the Legal Cheek Survey results in full

15 Comments

anonymous

I’ve never set foot in the building but have heard great things about Mischon’s office.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Mr Brightside

The same sentence refers to the Gherkin as being both triangular and cylindrical?

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

David

Triangular glass, perhaps?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Ex K&E Associate

The windows are all (bar one pane at the top) triangular and flat, the effect is a a curved ergonomic appearance.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Leatherpop

And Vinson & Elkins share the block with DWF! I bet Vinsons are itching to rebrand as Vinsons and DWFkins when the merger goes through!

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anonymous

LOL a reputable American law firm with a prestigious global projects/oil & gas practice merge with high-volume/low-value insurance claims handling factory like DWF?

Screams “synergy”.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Megxit

Their splendour truly reflects the good they do in this world

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Anonymous

Great work, Aishah! Please do tour of the Legal Cheek office. Is it still in the Shard?

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Duncan Lewis

Pity, Duncan Lewis (Hackney) is absent from this list.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

What about the award winning Cannon Place, 78 Cannon Street?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anonymous

Do you mean CMS’s offices? Been there a few years ago for a recruitment event – the main building reception in the central atrium is sort of swanky looking. The CMS reception to the side of it looks like a blend between futuristic Ikea and a modern airport premier lounge. It actually looks sort of cheap as a result, although I’m sure it wasn’t.

The work spaces is just pure open-plan hell, and if you draw the short straw on desk allocation you will be miles away from natural light source.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

CMS 4th Seat Trainee

LOL yeah maybe for you, mate. If you’ve got a spot on millionaire’s row in the corporate team you’re allll good buddy.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Anon

I went to Ropes’ offices for a signing once and thought they were grim. Floor reminds me of a primary school hall.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Seen the walkie

Dwf’s offices are the 30th and 31st floor of the walkie talkie. Their client suite (complete with wine coolers, sofas and work stations) is like an airport business class lounge. The main work floor is all open plan though which makes sense with real estate that expensive but – yeesh- not my cup of tea.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Ricky

Why doesn’t firms like White & Case relocate to a bigger office? I went for an open day & it’s tiny! They’re in the top 3 biggest US firms in London, surely more space and a nicer looking environment is on the list?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories