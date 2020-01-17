Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Televising sentencing remarks is a gimmick that has not been thought through [The Secret Barrister]

Law students: how to start practising before you graduate [The Guardian]

Why the lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday could become a PR disaster for Meghan and Harry [Tatler]

Mail On Sunday proves Meghan’s point [Zelo Street]

The revealing lens — Let the cameras in [Counsel of Perfection]

#FairChecks: It’s time to reform our outdated criminal records system [The Justice Gap]

The Lords must amend the new Brexit legislation to prevent a muddle in the courts [Prospect]

Landmark case sees woman obtain get after launching private prosecution against husband for coercive control [The JC]

Sir Roger Scruton RIP [Barrister Blogger]

Troubling and unnecessary: the problems of precedent in clause 26(1) in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill [LSE blog]

Common law gave Scruton a narrative of home [Law Society Gazette]

Will digital onboarding become the norm for law firms? [Legal Futures]

“This is absolutely amazing. Trial by combat, backed by a recent 1818 precedent, should be considered as a further — exciting — form of ADR.” [Legal Cheek comments]

