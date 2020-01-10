News

Flirty fail! Law student attempts to woo woman with screenshot of exam results



WHY?!

A law student has discovered first hand that the way to a woman’s heart is surprisingly not a strong 2:1 in contract law.

In what will probably go down as the worst attempt at wooing ever, a male wannabe lawyer made the conscious decision to text a woman a copy of his exam results in a bid to secure a hook-up.

The brief conversation — a screenshot of which has been circulated widely on social media and picked up by the US website Above The Law — opens with the student explaining that they “should hang later” as he’s leaving for Boston tomorrow for five months.

A screenshot of the conversation

Assuring her there will be “no regrets”, the legally-minded lothario then proceeds to fire over a screenshot of his exam transcript (yes, seriously) in case it has “any influence” on the woman’s decision.

Unsurprisingly to everyone but the male law student in question, the not so subtle academic boast didn’t have the desired effect. She bluntly responds: “Trying to decide which Instagram I can submit this text to.” Ouch.

17 Comments

Anonymous

An A in 1L Contracts and an A- in Legal Writing is not enough in today’s competitive erotic market.

Reply Report comment
(29)(0)

In the real world, people don’t care about your grades

This is approx 80% of law students. And therein lies the problem.

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

Anonymous

Using “therein” shows you are part of the aforementioned problem too.

The “aforementioned” was ironic.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Scep Tick

You know when women say they prefer brains to looks?

They’re lying.

Reply Report comment
(12)(4)

Anonymous

Yes, they prefer wealth to either.

Reply Report comment
(10)(3)

Kirkland NQ

I usually find that a well-lit snap of the Lambo does the trick. I usually leave the tale about how I was hand-selected from my first ever Harvard lecture to start as a first year for the date itself but make reference if necessary to get the deal over the line.

Reply Report comment
(13)(11)

Ricky G

Trying too hard with this one mate sorry, dial it down a notch

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

G

Yeah I agree, too much about the Lambo nowadays and not enough about smashing PE deals. Need to get some new material

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

John

Never gets old 🙄

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

I am toxic masculinity

Treating them like shit leads to far better results!

Reply Report comment
(8)(5)

Anonymous

Was that the whole conversation?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

JDP

Not the same as pics my trainee gets from me.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anonymous

Naive to think this would impress her (unless he was being ironic), but the way he’s been targeted feels a bit like sexual harassment of him.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Wtf u on about?

…what aspect of this is sexual? I am puzzled.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

You know really surely

You’re asking which part of ‘flirty’, ‘wooing’, ‘hookup’ and ‘the way to someone’s heart is sexual’? Try to answer without wtf or ffs?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

What a bitch.

Obviously this is a terrible strategy that is never going to work. But if he’s genuinely trying to be nice, there’s no need to humiliate the guy.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anonymous

Virgin

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

