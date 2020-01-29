News

Junior lawyer on salary of £78,000 reveals parents still pay most of her bills

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
8

WiFi ✅ water ✅ electric ✅ health insurance ✅ uni fees ✅

A junior lawyer has revealed how she still allows her uber-generous parents to pay for her domestic bills, despite earning a salary of $150,000AUD (£78,000) plus bonuses.

The unnamed lawyer, 27, from Sydney, Australia, earns around £4,200 a month after tax but still gets the bank of mum and dad to cover monthly expenses including water, power, WiFi and health insurance.

She lives with her boyfriend and pays £450 per month for her half of the rent (“we rent our apartment from family, so we don’t pay the full market rate”, she confesses) and tries to save between 30-50% of her salary, typically £1,000 to £1,800 per month.

Writing in a financial diary for the website Whimn, the lawyer reveals she has no university debts because her parents fully funded her law degree (green with envy yet?), her phone bill is covered by the firm and she bagged a bonus of around £16,000 last year — just over 20% of her salary.

She does, however, pay her own credit card bill (“this month I’ll pay [£820] because I put most of my spending on it”) and gym memberships (yes, two!) — a £23 a week “fancy work gym” and an £8 a week “home gym”).

With plenty of cash to play around with at the end of the month, she puts around £260 into a stock and shares trading account, and a further £200 into a joint account (her boyfriend puts in £310 a month, “just because he earns a bit more than me and eats a lot more!”). She has total savings of over £60,000, some of which was inherited when her grandmother passed away last year.

This isn’t the first time a lawyer has divulged details of their personal finances. In 2018, a rookie City lawyer and self-confessed ASOS addict, revealed her mother still foots her phone bill. This despite earning a salary of £45,000.

8 Comments

Kirkland NQ

I’d ask my parents for help too if I was earning that little!

Dave

Why not just pop down the stairs of your Upminster semi and ask them? #GDLstudent

Kirkland NQ

Lol! The closest I’ve come to an Upminster semi is that time my model girlfriend got frisky in the Lambo on the m25!

WarDaddy

What the hell did I just read

Anon

Just embarrassing really

Anonymous

I know a lawyer desperately trying to be a Labour MP who gets £1000 a month from her father’s offshore account on top of her earnings.

He also paid for her flat, GDL and LPC fees, as she tweets furiously about Tory cuts.

The ‘Bank of Mummy & Daddy’ is far more common than you would think in the legal profession.

US NQ

I am an NQ in one of the major US practices in the City and a number of my peers (0-2PQE) have already bought 650-850k properties in London. Surely not possible without the bank of mum and dad.

Alter Mann

Lol I agree there was this lady who celebrated getting a training contract at White & Case, except that she went to private school, was able to do something she enjoyed at uni (a history degree) and could afford expensive Cartier jewellery and watch on her wrist!

Good for social mobility!

