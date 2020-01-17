London trainee lawyer who admitted repeatedly raping woman after police discovered work ID at scene jailed for 14 years

Ex-Cripps rookie went on to attack another woman on same night

A former trainee lawyer has been jailed for 14 years after being convicted of rape and kidnap.

Wilfred Marodza, a trainee at Cripps Pemberton Greenish’s (CPG) London office at the time, attacked a young woman as she walked home in the Southwark area of London in the early hours 20th July last year.

The ex-rookie solicitor approached the woman from behind and marched her to a nearby wooded area, before forcing her to strip naked and repeatedly raping her.

The 21-year-old victim, who was out celebrating her university graduation, eventually escaped down a nearby street with Marodza in pursuit, and flagged down a passing minicab.

Hours later the University of Kent law grad struck again, this time attacking a partially sighted woman as she sat at a bus stop in Borough High Street. The 25-year-old victim managed to scream and Marodza fled.

He was identified and arrested that same day after police discovered his law firm ID inside a rucksack he left at the scene.

Legal Cheek reported in September that Marodza, 28, of Eastbourne, East Sussex, had pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, one count of kidnap and one count of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The court heard how Marodza graduated in 2012 but had struggled for five years to find employment, and had pursued a career in law that he disliked in order to please his mother.

Detective constable Jonny Norman said: “These two young women were subjected to ordeals that no person should ever have to endure. Marodza is a dangerous predator whose actions left both victims in fear of their lives. Marodza will now, I hope, face a substantial amount of time behind bars, and I am sure London will be all the safer for it.”