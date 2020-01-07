News

Retired judge calls for political subjects to be removed from law degrees

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
8

Politicised topics like criminology and diversity law should be reserved for postgraduate study

A retired judge has recommended that political subjects be removed from undergraduate law degrees.

“A law degree should cover only core subjects such as criminal and contract law,” writes His Honour Judge Nicholas Webb in a letter to The Telegraph. “Other politicised topics — for example, criminology and diversity law — should only be studied as part of a graduate degree or for the professional qualification.”

Webb’s comment stems from the increasingly common fear that the judiciary, and the Supreme Court, in particular, is becoming politicised in the wake of landmark constitutional law rulings such as the parliament prorogation case. “It is probably no longer possible to avoid greater scrutiny of the make-up of the Supreme Court, especially since it reached a unanimous decision on a matter that another court, which included the Lord Chief Justice and Master of the Rolls, held to be non-justiciable,” he explained.

The 70-year-old judge, who retired from the Midlands Circuit Bench in October after serving for 16 years, suspects this problem has “deep roots” and, in some cases, goes back to “politically motivated teaching at universities”.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

Elsewhere in his letter, Webb, a former barrister who was called to the bar in 1972, offers two further suggestions to uphold the independence of the judiciary. Firstly, he asserts that the “Judicial Appointments Commission should be overhauled and both its membership and the criteria for judicial appointments should be reviewed”. Secondly, “every judicial appointee should have been in full-time practice as a barrister or solicitor for a significant and set number of years before being appointed to any office”.

Webb’s argument, that our judiciary needs to remain independent, has some merit — as demonstrated by the backlash to Lady Hale’s recent ‘girly swots’ remark — but is doing away with what are supposedly ‘political’ subjects on the LLB the right way to go about it? What about those that choose to study non-law degrees (such as politics *gasp*) and later convert to law via the Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) route? And does any law course in the country even offer a module on diversity law for that matter?!

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

8 Comments

Diane Abbott

What a condescending solution. So removing the only interesting law subjects from an undergraduate curriculum is somehow going to stop the public from criticizing judges or make Judges more independent?

Politics and law are inseparable, and policy issues exists EVERYWHERE the government must balance public interest, welfare and principles. An undergraduate law student should be educated on such issues. The darn Magna Carta is political for petes sake, do we remove public law as well??

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Legal Genius

The only condescending thing here is your assumption that your standard for what is ‘interesting’ is universally shared. Diversity law and criminology sounds like utter drivel. The push for this ban is to prevent politically-biased lecturers from spreading their agenda under pretext of a lecture and influencing young undergrads who haven’t got their minds made up about the world around them (I’ve had a lecturer who advocated for radical marxism). All the politics necessary for a law undergrad are covered in the mandatory constitutional law modules. If I want politically-charged drivel, I’d read the tabloids.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

William

Hard to compare the Magna Carta with whether vegans are protected in their employment or whether men who decided to become women are allowed to turn their birth certificate into a work of fiction.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Law and Politics

The idea that criminal law and even contract law do not also involve “political” questions (whatever distinction that is meant to draw with properly legal questions) is laughable.

This is just another example of labelling as “political” legal rules that put into effect ideas and values with which the labeller does not agree, and then asserting that activist judges are venturing into politics. Ask a Marxist whether they think property law is a political question.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anonymous

The calls for the non-academic study of law (distinguishing with continental jurisprudential courses, lasting generally 5 years before being able to undertake national bar exams) is a very English solution to a problem that notionally does not exist in continental countries—that of political interference in the law.

Remember that before the mid 19th Century, law was not taught at either of the two universities in England, as the path to the profession was either through articling or through the Inns of Court.

There is therefore little tradition of law-making from an academic point of view, and it makes sense that the rapid changes that we have witnessed (including the appointment of an academic to the presidency of the Supreme Court) is unusual. It is therefore a thinly veiled criticism of Baroness Hale’s position, and that Her Ladyship doesn’t have a full understanding of her constitutional role.

My opinion is that many who study English law because they want to effect change in the world do not realise that it is beholden to hierarchical structures that are not consistent with the modern, horizontal ones where everyone is entitled to their opinion. This judge was only reinforcing that the hierarchy exists, and that it should be respected.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymous

That there even is such a course as “diversity law” is a damning indictment on how we have let liberals and leftists have too much influence over education and legislation for the last decade.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Anon

Ah, you probably mean that diversity law shouldn’t exist? If it exists then presumably lawyers need to study it? How much influence should leftists and liberals have over legislation – if the public elects them to Parliament perhaps you think they should have been limited from voting on the tricky stuff? PS for the last decade liberals and leftists haven’t exactly been dictating the rules have they.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

Law is inherently political and you’re wasting time trying to change that. The question of how long a man should be imprisoned for rape and what factors can result in a contract being rendered voidable are political to at least some extent. It should also be remembered that judges are required to take into account public policy when making decisions. How is that not political?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories