Retired judge calls for political subjects to be removed from law degrees
Politicised topics like criminology and diversity law should be reserved for postgraduate study
A retired judge has recommended that political subjects be removed from undergraduate law degrees.
“A law degree should cover only core subjects such as criminal and contract law,” writes His Honour Judge Nicholas Webb in a letter to The Telegraph. “Other politicised topics — for example, criminology and diversity law — should only be studied as part of a graduate degree or for the professional qualification.”
Webb’s comment stems from the increasingly common fear that the judiciary, and the Supreme Court, in particular, is becoming politicised in the wake of landmark constitutional law rulings such as the parliament prorogation case. “It is probably no longer possible to avoid greater scrutiny of the make-up of the Supreme Court, especially since it reached a unanimous decision on a matter that another court, which included the Lord Chief Justice and Master of the Rolls, held to be non-justiciable,” he explained.
The 70-year-old judge, who retired from the Midlands Circuit Bench in October after serving for 16 years, suspects this problem has “deep roots” and, in some cases, goes back to “politically motivated teaching at universities”.
Elsewhere in his letter, Webb, a former barrister who was called to the bar in 1972, offers two further suggestions to uphold the independence of the judiciary. Firstly, he asserts that the “Judicial Appointments Commission should be overhauled and both its membership and the criteria for judicial appointments should be reviewed”. Secondly, “every judicial appointee should have been in full-time practice as a barrister or solicitor for a significant and set number of years before being appointed to any office”.
Webb’s argument, that our judiciary needs to remain independent, has some merit — as demonstrated by the backlash to Lady Hale’s recent ‘girly swots’ remark — but is doing away with what are supposedly ‘political’ subjects on the LLB the right way to go about it? What about those that choose to study non-law degrees (such as politics *gasp*) and later convert to law via the Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) route? And does any law course in the country even offer a module on diversity law for that matter?!
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Diane Abbott
What a condescending solution. So removing the only interesting law subjects from an undergraduate curriculum is somehow going to stop the public from criticizing judges or make Judges more independent?
Politics and law are inseparable, and policy issues exists EVERYWHERE the government must balance public interest, welfare and principles. An undergraduate law student should be educated on such issues. The darn Magna Carta is political for petes sake, do we remove public law as well??
Legal Genius
The only condescending thing here is your assumption that your standard for what is ‘interesting’ is universally shared. Diversity law and criminology sounds like utter drivel. The push for this ban is to prevent politically-biased lecturers from spreading their agenda under pretext of a lecture and influencing young undergrads who haven’t got their minds made up about the world around them (I’ve had a lecturer who advocated for radical marxism). All the politics necessary for a law undergrad are covered in the mandatory constitutional law modules. If I want politically-charged drivel, I’d read the tabloids.
William
Hard to compare the Magna Carta with whether vegans are protected in their employment or whether men who decided to become women are allowed to turn their birth certificate into a work of fiction.