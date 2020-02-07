Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

‘Locking up suspected terrorists is always popular, but stopping terrorist attacks more so’ [The Justice Gap]

Casual sexism is still prevalent’: how close is the law to gender equality? [The Guardian]

Cybernetic Contracts [Lawyer Watch]

David Allen Green: A challenge for those in favour of the United Kingdom joining the European Union [The Law and Policy Blog]

Facial recognition cameras are turning privacy into an elite commodity [New Statesman] (free but registration required)

Terror cells: how Britain’s prisons became finishing schools for extremists [The Spectator]

Natural persons have a monopoly on inventiveness — fact or legal fiction? [IPKat]

An insider’s account of the ‘Brenda agenda’ [Law Society Gazette]

Why your firm should invest in apprentices [Legal Futures]

“It’s true. Being an ardent feminist as a lawyer, judge or a law professor puts people off. You cannot even be seen to challenge the feminist agenda or narrative these people impose on everyone else. It’s axiomatic that they are right and this fuels the imposition.” [Legal Cheek comments]

