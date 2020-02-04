Lady Hale ‘not easy to deal with’, says ex-colleague
Others suggest she was treated ‘more harshly’ than the men and held back from court president role
The diaries of a former Supreme Court judge have offered an insight into what it was like working with Lady Hale — famously nicknamed the ‘Beyonce of the law’ by Legal Cheek readers
The personal records kept by former Supreme Court deputy president Lord Hope, brought to wider attention this week by legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg, reveal that when Hale first went for Supreme Court president in 2012 she faced off against Lords Neuberger and Mance.
Hope reportedly wrote that while eventual winner Neuberger would be “a real pleasure to work with”, Hale’s strong views on feminism seemed to put her on the “defensive for much of the time” — something, Hope claims, counted against her when she first applied for promotion.
The revelations have sparked criticism from top Blackstone Chambers barrister Dinah Rose QC. Writing on Twitter she described Rozenberg’s column, published in the Law Society Gazette, in which he quotes from the latest volume of Lord Hope’s diaries, as a “pretty clear illustration of the way the senior judges held [Hale] back.”
Rose added that Hale “was much more harshly judged” than male colleagues.
Hope’s words are notably strong. In another extract from his diary, about when Hale applied to be deputy president in 2013, he claimed that “Brenda is not easy to deal with, frightens some people and is so relentless in her pursuit of her agenda about women”.
Hale got the deputy job all the same, outshining Mance at interview. Hope also records her as saying: “I am world famous”. She became president in 2017 (the first woman to hold the role) and served for just over two years before hitting compulsory retirement age.
Hope does go on to acknowledge that these “tense moments” were not a big deal in the grand scheme of things, writing:
“One of the great merits of the court is the trust in and respect for each other which we enjoy. There are some tense moments with Brenda, of course, but she is not at all untrustworthy or unreliable. She is just confrontational and sharp when she senses an inefficiency or a gender issue which the rest of us do not understand. Those brief moments take nothing away from the immense contribution which she makes to the work of the court.”
Also fighting Hale’s corner on Twitter, lawyer Cenric Clement-Evans described Hale as one of the “outstanding judges of her time”, while another commenter claimed “the only person who comes out badly from this is Hope”.
Hale, who said while on the bench that “I have never hesitated to call myself a feminist”, has spoken for many years about the importance of including female perspectives in the law. She also gave speeches on things like the gender pay gap and recruiting more women judges.
Anon
It’s true. Being an ardent feminist as a lawyer, judge or a law professor puts people off. You cannot even be seen to challenge the feminist agenda or narrative these people impose on everyone else. It’s axiomatic that they are right and this fuels the imposition.
People need to speak up against the over-statement of gender issues, or these people will never be fact-checked nor feel the need to constrain their claims to those which are provable.
Second Seat Trainee
What utter tripe. If being an advocate for the disenfranchised and the oppressed (yes, shock horror) ‘puts people off’ then they aren’t the sorts of people who should be working in positions of power, anyway.
Lady Hale has been brilliant, and is a fiercely intelligent woman. It’s clear her path to her position hasn’t been easy. She more than anyone, will have a qualified view of what it is like to work as a woman in her position, but of course ‘anonymous’ on Legal Cheek at 3:56pm, clearly knows best.
Dodo
Bore off SJW.
Second Seat Trainee
There is clearly a reason, for your extinction.
Anon
The issue is of over-identifying instances of disenfranchisement, as has been suggested by Lord Hope with Lady Hale. That’s not to criticise Lady Hale’s prodigious juristic abilities nor her knowledge of the female bar.
If we don’t challenge the feminist agenda, thereby accepting all feminist claims without challenge, we are making the feminists (and ourselves) intellectually lazy.
In the academic community (of which I am a part), there is hardly a legal phenomenon which is not cited as evidence of patriarchal dominance. It really is ridiculous.
Anon
An example is the response to Lord Hope’s criticism. It is not Lady Hale’s uncompromising character that is at fault. No, it’s the patriarchy which dictates we hold women to different standards and hence we are much too harsh on Lady Hale.
This is not to say there are not trends or pockets of misogyny. But they’re not under every up-turned rock.
Anon
What is interesting is that just because some people are playing the patriarchy card, you are automatically disregarding that as a viable possibility. Yes, pockets of misogyny are not under every rock; but they might be under this one. Maybe it is her uncompromising character, maybe it is misogyny. Just as Second Seat Trainee is taking one side (perhaps unjustified), you are clearly taking the other (again perhaps unjustified).
When it comes to “challenging” feminism, why does the challenging opinion always win in the views of some people – why can’t we instead actually look at the facts and circumstances (to the extent possible within our limited experience) to come to a balanced view?
Second Seat Trainee
For a self-professed member of the ‘academic community’, I’m surprised (not really) that your vitriol for the supposed ‘feminist agenda’ also hasn’t been challenged, considering we live in what is indisputably a patriarchy.
Touting yourself as ‘concerned’ about academic laziness, is humorous considering we’re now in an age that has for the first time, truly questioned our societal structure and what it stands for. The true academic ‘laziness’ is refusing to implore an ideology outside of the one that has been pushed for decades, if not centuries, because it makes you uncomfortable or because it threatens the foundations of your beliefs and ultimately, your existence.
Anon
I think your display of ad hominem and hostility is the very reason people sit there quietly nodding when outlandish feminist claims are made in the academic community.