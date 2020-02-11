City law firm recruits cannabis partner

Ince looks to capitalise on growing market

Ince is looking to cash in on the burgeoning legal weed scene with the appointment of its first partner specialising in cannabis law.

The City law firm confirmed this morning that “well-respected” dope expert Robert Jappie had joined its regulatory solutions team in London. He specialises in cannabis law and regulation which, Ince says, provides him with “a unique insight into the complexities of global drug policy and law”.

“Ince is committed to growing the best regulatory solutions team in the industry, bringing in top lawyers with specialisms they can use to service growing demands,” chief executive Adrian Biles said. “Robert brings with him a breadth of expertise and a valuable specialism in a fast-growing area of the market.”

Regular readers may recall this isn’t the first time the weed specialist has graced the pages of Legal Cheek. We reported last year that Jappie, then at West London outfit Mackrell Turner Garrett, helped launch what at the time was believed to be the UK’s first cannabis law department.

Commenting on his latest appointment, Jappie said:

“I am pleased to join a strong team of respected lawyers who are already offering expert legal advice across a range of business areas. I look forward to sharing my knowledge in this evolving and growing market.”

Big City players have been taking the weed sector seriously for a while now. Magic circle player Allen & Overy launched a cannabis newsletter, promising prospective clients “a practitioner insight on the legal and regulatory developments in the cannabis sector worldwide”, while DAC Beachcroft boasts of its expertise in medical cannabis and has even sponsored Cannabis Invest events in London and Geneva.

Cannabis remains illegal for recreational use in the UK, however cannabis-based medicines can be prescribed by doctors in limited circumstances where other treatments have failed.