Extinction Rebellion to target Slaughter and May’s London HQ

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
5

Magic circle player’s links to oil industry cited in online protest post

Extinction Rebellion protestors will descend on Slaughter and May‘s London HQ on Friday in protest over the magic circle firm’s links to the oil and gas industry.

In a event post on Facebook, Lawyers for Extinction Rebellion — a group for lawyers, legal professionals and law students interested in climate change activism — will gather peacefully outside Slaughters’ Bunhill Row office to “discuss with employees and passers by this legal firm’s significant and enduring role in the climate crisis.”

The post, “Stop ‘Slaughtering’ our Planet!”, goes on to say that many Legal 500 firms represent businesses in the oil sector, “the very companies that are fuelling the #ClimateEmergency”.

A screenshot of part of Extinction Rebellion’s Facebook post

In a statement, the group revealed it plans establish a “crime scene” outside the office, hand out flyers and engage in conversation with the public.

It added: “The legal community has an ethical obligation to take all possible steps to reduce carbon omissions [sic] and it is incumbent on the biggest players to take up the biggest challenges.”

Slaughter and May declined to comment.

Legal Cheek reported earlier this month that a group top lawyers produced a series of climate-focused contract clauses and laws, as part of a pro bono initiative set up in response to mounting environmental concerns. One example includes a clause on terminating a contact in favour of a more climate-friendly supplier and a provision on climate sabbaticals.

5 Comments

Mrs G

Didn’t someone spell check that?! “Emissions” not omissions – it’s the basics, you’re embarrassing us all!!

Anon

You imagine they want carbon to be omitted, perhaps this is to celebrate Slaughters

UCLad

That’s the price of being at the top…

Sizelord

Slaughters becoming a real-life meme, this is fantasies come true.

Ben

Yes, I’m sure they will politely ‘discuss’ and ‘engage in conversation’, as opposed to causing chaos, screaming and shouting and leaving their litter all over the place whilst disrupting those of us that actually want to go to work…

