Leeds Beckett Uni apologises after forgetting to supply desks for LPC exam

Whoops

Wannabe lawyers at Leeds Beckett University were thrown an exam-shaped curveball this week when they turned up to an assessment to discover they had not been supplied with desks.

A number of Legal Practice Course (LPC) students were scheduled to sit their professional conduct and regulation exam at a local church on Tuesday morning but were delayed by, insiders say, “almost half an hour” as a result of the table gaffe.

Legal Cheek was even supplied a snap (pictured top) of what one source described as the “scene at the start time” of the assessment. It shows lines of chairs which appear to have been set out for the exam but a notable lack of desks.

Although the missing furniture was eventually found and students were able to sit the exam, albeit slightly later than scheduled, the uni has since sent an email apologising for the error and offering those affected the option to defer the exam (retake it as if it were a first attempt) later this summer.

In an email seen by Legal Cheek, the uni also reassures students that the matter is being investigated by its timetabling team, “which arranges the holding of exams across the university”, to ensure that “nothing like this ever recurs”.

Deveral Capps, dean of Leeds Law School, Leeds Beckett University, told Legal Cheek: