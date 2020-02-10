Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Poll reveals majority of Scots back indyref2 legal battle with UK [The National]

Tom Tugendhat: Why Britain needs a new law to punish treason [Mail Online]

Boris Johnson to seize control over NHS with new law [The Independent]

Outrage as “UK’s worst rapist” gets £400,000 in taxpayer funded legal aid [The Mirror]

Shamima Begum loses first stage of legal challenge against decision to revoke British citizenship [The Telegraph]

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to fight tooth and nail against any moves to make judges politically appointed [The Sun]

Landmark judgment overturns court ruling that stopped wife getting more than 29% of divorce settlement [The Independent]

In Poland, the rule of law is under ever greater threat [Financial Times]

Swiss voters back new law against homophobia, projection shows [France24]

