Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Poll reveals majority of Scots back indyref2 legal battle with UK [The National]
Tom Tugendhat: Why Britain needs a new law to punish treason [Mail Online]
Boris Johnson to seize control over NHS with new law [The Independent]
Outrage as “UK’s worst rapist” gets £400,000 in taxpayer funded legal aid [The Mirror]
Shamima Begum loses first stage of legal challenge against decision to revoke British citizenship [The Telegraph]
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to fight tooth and nail against any moves to make judges politically appointed [The Sun]
Landmark judgment overturns court ruling that stopped wife getting more than 29% of divorce settlement [The Independent]
In Poland, the rule of law is under ever greater threat [Financial Times]
Swiss voters back new law against homophobia, projection shows [France24]
