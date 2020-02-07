‘Solicitor apprenticeship or traditional training contract?’

One school-leaver needs help deciding

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring City lawyer has a decision to make: qualify through the apprenticeship route, keeping debts to a minimum and gaining on-the-job experience, or go to law school with a view to securing a training contract later down the line.

I’m currently in year 12 and considering routes into the legal sector. I am unsure as to if I should go to university and study law before aiming to get a training contract at a city firm, or if I should do a solicitor apprenticeship, where I will work and gain experience whilst also gaining a law degree and a having no student debt and be a qualified lawyer at a corporate firm in London at the age of 24 as it will take me six years to complete it. There are a number of firms which are now offering this route such as Ashurst, CMS, Eversheds Sutherland, Clyde & Co, Mayer Brown and Dentons, among others. Or should I aim to go to a good Russell Group university and then try to gain a training contract?

