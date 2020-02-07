‘Solicitor apprenticeship or traditional training contract?’

Advice

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring City lawyer has a decision to make: qualify through the apprenticeship route, keeping debts to a minimum and gaining on-the-job experience, or go to law school with a view to securing a training contract later down the line.

I’m currently in year 12 and considering routes into the legal sector. I am unsure as to if I should go to university and study law before aiming to get a training contract at a city firm, or if I should do a solicitor apprenticeship, where I will work and gain experience whilst also gaining a law degree and a having no student debt and be a qualified lawyer at a corporate firm in London at the age of 24 as it will take me six years to complete it. There are a number of firms which are now offering this route such as Ashurst, CMS, Eversheds Sutherland, Clyde & Co, Mayer Brown and Dentons, among others. Or should I aim to go to a good Russell Group university and then try to gain a training contract?

Anon

I’d actually recommend the solicitor apprentice route, if you’re prepared to work hard and commit to it. Uni is a waste of time. Life is short.

Dave

Agreed!

Recruitment Exec

Solicitor apprenticeship. Having an LLB does not guarantee you a training contract, especially with city firms. Focus on your Level 3 Qualifications (A Levels, BTEC), excel in getting good grades and get work experience in some legal firms to make you stand out in for the solicitor apprenticeship vacancies available in city firms.

MA

Solicitor apprenticeship route is for the best I think. I started studying LLB and left to take apprenticeship route.

Anon

TC all day. You’ll be looked down on for life in a City firm doing a non traditional route.

5+ PQ

I wish I’d done an apprenticeship, particularly as I’m at Ashurst (who offer it) now.

Obviously difficult to predict where a firm will be heading at your stage or even what it is you’ll be interested in, but provided the one you go with has decent enough breadth of practise area/industry (which the above mentioned firms all do), it seems a far better option.

You might miss out on university years. But if you have a good social circle anyway/are happy to make new friends at the firm/be social in your own life, it isn’t all that much.

You’ll be debt free. Depending on the salary I’d try to save up for a deposit on a flat in London – that way by the time you’re a trainee or NQ you could take out a mortgage on something really nice. You’ll be light years ahead of your peers in that sense.

Don’t become boring though. Law is, inherently, a little bit boring. Maintain hobbies and interests outside of your apprenticeship to offset the fact that, well, work is more boring that not working. That’s the only tip I’d give.

One caveat MIGHT be difficulty of moving laterally. Not sure how the apprentice route will be viewed by the big US firms (who do a LOT of lateral recruiting) if that’s even on your radar. I shouldn’t imagine it makes the slightest difference. Nor should it be on your radar!

In short, do the apprenticeship. For what it’s worth, and I’m obviously biased, Ashurst is probably the best firm on that list, all things considered.

Anon

If you’re aspirations to join any corporate firm. Do the apprenticeship.

If you want to work for a Tier 1 firm – it’s a VS and TV.

Solicitor Apprentice

Legal apprenticeships are completely changing the entry into the profession for the better. They’ll be getting more and more popular as people realise the benefits, so jump on it now.

I’m a Solicitor Apprentice and have never had any regrets about my decision.

Anon

Sadly we will see standards in the profession drop accordingly. I’m seriously thinking of investing in the prof neg insurance sector at the moment. Those guys look to be the new Kirkland NQ type figures, you mark my words.

Solicitor Apprentice

Highly disagree if people are qualifying with 7 years experience already under their belt.

Anon

What experience though? Filing and copying? Taking notes in meetings? Not sure I’d want a lawyer like that if I were any of my clients.

Solicitor Apprentice

I wouldn’t have applied if the job spec was admin for 7 years. You should try understanding a bit more about what the role entails; we are training to qualify as practicing solicitors as you would through the traditional route so you’d think they’d get us up to that level

