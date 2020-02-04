News

Ryan Beckwith: SDT ruling in full

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
1

Ex-Freshfields partner was fined £35,000 following allegations of sexual misconduct

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) has this afternoon revealed its reasons for choosing to fine rather than suspend ex-Freshfields partner Ryan Beckwith, who last October was found to have engaged in sexual activity with a junior female colleague.

Beckwith, a former restructuring and insolvency partner in the magic circle player’s London office, was fined £35,000 and ordered to pay £235,000 in costs.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Now justifying its decision to fine Beckwith, the tribunal said his misconduct was the result of a “lapse in his judgement that was highly unlikely to be repeated”. It also found that Beckwith, a married father of one, did not pose “a future risk to the public”.

An SRA spokesperson said: “We are reviewing the judgment and will then decide on next steps.”

You can read the full 50-page judgment below:

1 Comment

JDP

“did not pose “a future risk to the public”.”

Offer withdrawn. Not our kind of guy after all.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories