Ryan Beckwith: SDT ruling in full
Ex-Freshfields partner was fined £35,000 following allegations of sexual misconduct
The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) has this afternoon revealed its reasons for choosing to fine rather than suspend ex-Freshfields partner Ryan Beckwith, who last October was found to have engaged in sexual activity with a junior female colleague.
Beckwith, a former restructuring and insolvency partner in the magic circle player’s London office, was fined £35,000 and ordered to pay £235,000 in costs.
Now justifying its decision to fine Beckwith, the tribunal said his misconduct was the result of a “lapse in his judgement that was highly unlikely to be repeated”. It also found that Beckwith, a married father of one, did not pose “a future risk to the public”.
An SRA spokesperson said: “We are reviewing the judgment and will then decide on next steps.”
JDP
“did not pose “a future risk to the public”.”
Offer withdrawn. Not our kind of guy after all.