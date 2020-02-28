Advice

‘Should I renege on my accepted TC offer to take one at a better firm?’

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one soon-to-be trainee wants to back out of one TC offer to accept another at a better firm.

“I received and accepted a TC offer a few months ago from a good firm, let’s call it firm A. I still kept applying afterwards, and was recently made a TC offer by a, in my opinion, much better firm — let’s call it firm B. I have about a month to accept or reject them.

I haven’t told firm A that I kept applying, and I haven’t told firm B that I already accepted an offer from firm A. If I now renege on firm A and accept firm B, what are realistically the possible consequences of that? I know the SRA used to have a voluntary code of conduct that prohibited candidates from doing what I’m doing (i.e. continuing to apply after accepting an offer, as well as not disclosing their current offers during other firms’ interviews / ACs) but they pulled out of it in 2015. I think I read somewhere that the Law Society’s Junior Lawyers Division has taken over a ‘revised’ version of the code, but I can’t find that version anywhere nor do I know if firms respect it / expect candidates to respect it.

I guess there’s also the ‘soft’ question of, how connected are HR / grad rec teams between firms? Could firm B possibly find out from firm A if I renege on my offer, and then withdraw their current offer? Or even further down the line, like in the middle of my TC, and then basically fire me? That would be quite terrible.”

Botzarelli

Tell firm B your situation without naming firm A. If they’re uncomfortable, stick with firm A. If not, take the better offer. I doubt either firm will care and whichever one you don’t go to will have no difficulty filling the vacancy.

Put your future first

Pull out. You’re not doing the LPC yet (I presume), so you owe them nothing

JDP

Pulling out is my standard advice and has (usually) stood me in good stead.

Concerned of Cabot Square

So you’re currently considering what firm is best for you and applying to see who offers you the most competitive offer. However you think there’s perhaps an agreement between competing firms, to restrict competition for the best candidates, (and then you suggest a conspiracy, or at least information exchange, between firms HR teams to punish candidates who encourage firms compete for then with better opportunities), well we’ve got a name for that conduct… if you do get fired in the middle of your training contract I’d be surprised if the reason given to you was you’d violated the trainee hiring practices cartel you seem to allege might exist; but if you did I can imagine who’d be interested to hear about it.
(Which is not to say you won’t have some private law problems with Firm A who’ll want there sponsorship back etc.)

Anon

If you have a better offer, and no financial liability (like LPC fees), don’t be afraid to take it.

If the business needs of the firm change in the next few years, they won’t be too worried about deferring/binning future trainees.

Outside of the legal industry, large numbers of students/graduates renege on offers for grad schemes. A recent survey of ISE members (lots of large grad recruiters) showed a figure of 8% of offers being reneged. Obviously recruiters don’t like it, but that’s life, and the so called code is voluntary and not followed by some employers anyway.

Why

Take the best offer. I doubt either firm will care. Trainees are generally just cannon fodder, and easily replaced.

Anon

https://communities.lawsociety.org.uk/junior-lawyers/policy/voluntary-code-of-recruitment-for-trainees

Here is the revised code. Its not binding, but what you are doing would not be considered best practice.

LPC student

I did this and I was really worried about letting the firm I had already accepted know, but they were really nice about it and wished me well. Do it sooner rather than later to give them a chance to recruit someone else.

Anon

Totally agree. I doubt the partners of Firm A are sat at home telling their spouses how proud they are to have recruited you. You’re a number on a spreadsheet, and can be replaced with someone who would be delighted to work for them, not wondering what would have been.

