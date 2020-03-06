Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Secret Barrister: ‘The lies you are told by The Sun and others about legal aid’ [Twitter]

The Harman amendment: legislation as gesture politics leads to bad law [Barrister Blogger]

Brexit: the end of the beginning [The Law and Policy Blog]

Heathrow and the attack on ‘undemocratic judicial activism’ [The Justice Gap]

Activists turn to law over climate crisis [Scottish Legal News]

Criminal Legal Aid Review (CLAR): The Accelerated Items [Stephen Davies blog]

A partner told me my stutter lost us work [Law Society Gazette]

Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP — legal education can empower young people [Bar Council blog]

“It’s a very small market and those with enough money to pay £200 for pupillage advice usually do not need to because they understand the social and other unwritten rules of the game. Most law students decide early on they will never make it as a barrister and this further reduces the size of the market…” [Legal Cheek comments]

