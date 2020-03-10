Linklaters and Allen & Overy launch new trainee-hosted podcasts aimed at aspiring magic circle lawyers

‘Linkubator’ and ‘Allen & Overy Launch: The Careers Podcast’ are available to stream now 🎧

Magic circle duo Linklaters and Allen & Overy (A&O) have launched their own podcast series.

‘Linkubator’ is a tech and innovation-themed podcast produced and hosted by Linklaters corporate trainee Hamza Zaveri, who told Legal Cheek he’s hoping to “shed light on some of the biggest trends in legal tech for those considering a career in law, as well as help to shape their commercial awareness.”

In each episode Zaveri engages in conversation with lawtech experts and innovators, alongside a Links specialist, to explore how innovation and emerging technologies such as design thinking, data analytics and artificial intelligence are transforming the legal industry.

Notable guest speakers include Nicole Bradick, founder of legal tech design consultancy Theory and Principle; Richard Mabey, co-founder and CEO of cloud-based contract management tool Juro; and Mark Cohen, founder and CEO of legal consultancy LegalMosaic, who in one episode titled ‘Becoming a Lawyerpreneur’ discusses whether law schools are making students “market-ready” on graduation.

Zaveri, a SOAS, University of London law grad, explained how the Linkubator concept came about:

“As a student, I didn’t have much insight into how technology was driving a huge amount of change in the legal industry. Once I started at Linklaters, I could see for myself the pace of innovation that is transforming how lawyers work, approach legal issues and advise their clients. I wished I had some of those insights before I came into the industry.”

He then relayed his idea to Linklaters senior partner Charlie Jacobs over a coffee and got his backing to produce the Linkubator podcast, which is available to stream from today.

Shilpa Bhandarkar, global head of innovation at Linklaters, who features alongside Bradick in episode one, added: “Working with Hamza as he brought this fantastic initiative to life exemplifies both the firm’s approach as well as the entrepreneurial spirit of our people.”

The first three episodes of the seven-part series are available to stream on the Linklaters website as well as on iTunes and Spotify. The remaining episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, A&O’s ‘Launch: The Careers Podcast’ is hosted by final seat trainee Bianca Vasilache. The six-part series sees Vasilache, a Kings College London law grad, interview her colleagues, ranging from trainees to partners, about their career journeys to date and advice to those considering a career in law.

In one episode Vasilache is joined by A&O grad rec specialist Emma Barker and two trainees, a law graduate and a non-law graduate, who draw on their experiences to advise listeners on how to tackle application forms and prep for online skills tests.

Speaking to Legal Cheek, Vasilache said:

“I created this podcast in order to dispel some of the confusion and make sure that new applicants have a readily-available resource with comprehensive, practical and candid advice to make their journeys into the legal profession at least a little bit easier.”

You can listen to Launch via the A&O website and iTunes.

It’s not just law firms which are tapping into the podcast market — chambers have got in on the action too.

Commercial set 4 New Square launched ‘Analysis: Commercial dispute resolution and life at the bar’ late last year providing prospective pupils with a flavour of life at the commercial bar, while civil law specialist 5 Essex Court produced ‘The Pupillage Podcast’ giving budding barristers insights into the pupillage process.