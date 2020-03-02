Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Prosecutors “encouraging animal rights activists to break law” [The Telegraph]
Terrorist who avoided deportation was awarded £400,000 in legal aid [The Mirror]
McDonnell warns justice to decline under Tory budget [Morning Star]
Boris Johnson “hands a legal weapon to opponents” by letting court hijack decision on Heathrow Airport’s third runway [Mail Online]
Woman part of legal action against NHS gender clinic following teenage transition [ITV News]
Harry Dunn lawyers call for High Court to publish US secret immunity papers [The Guardian]
Female Cambridge graduate lawyer who “sacrificed” her career to look after her children is awarded £400,000 compensation from ex-husband on top of equal share of couple’s £10m assets in divorce case [Mail Online]
Nudists want hate crime law to cover them: Plea for protection from “textiles” — which is what they call people who wear clothes [Mail Online]
Neymar “launches fresh legal battle” with Barcelona placing summer transfer in doubt [The Mirror]
Student event this Thursday: Secrets to Success Nottingham (mental health and wellbeing special) — with Shoosmiths, Browne Jacobson, Gateley and ULaw [Legal Cheek Events]
“Tell firm B your situation without naming firm A. If they’re uncomfortable, stick with firm A. If not, take the better offer. I doubt either firm will care and whichever one you don’t go to will have no difficulty filling the vacancy.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
Anonymous
Imagine spending £400,000 of taxpayers’ money on fighting to stop a terrorist being deported. No public funds should be available to criminals.
Legal Genius
Legal aid is a joke… BoJo will set ‘em straight.
Anonymous
Imagine not thinking everyone should have access to legal representation
Brexit Bill
They are foreigners. If their own government wants to pay their legal fees they can. No reason to allow them to sponge off ordinary hard working Brits.
Anonymous
I don’t see why criminals deserve any funding for legal representation once they have been convicted.