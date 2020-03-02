Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Prosecutors “encouraging animal rights activists to break law” [The Telegraph]

Terrorist who avoided deportation was awarded £400,000 in legal aid [The Mirror]

McDonnell warns justice to decline under Tory budget [Morning Star]

Boris Johnson “hands a legal weapon to opponents” by letting court hijack decision on Heathrow Airport’s third runway [Mail Online]

Woman part of legal action against NHS gender clinic following teenage transition [ITV News]

Harry Dunn lawyers call for High Court to publish US secret immunity papers [The Guardian]

Female Cambridge graduate lawyer who “sacrificed” her career to look after her children is awarded £400,000 compensation from ex-husband on top of equal share of couple’s £10m assets in divorce case [Mail Online]

Nudists want hate crime law to cover them: Plea for protection from “textiles” — which is what they call people who wear clothes [Mail Online]

Neymar “launches fresh legal battle” with Barcelona placing summer transfer in doubt [The Mirror]

