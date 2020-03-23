Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Britain’s courts are potential hotbeds for coronavirus because staff fail to enforce social distancing and “woeful” technology means video-link hearings can’t go ahead, senior judge warns [Mail Online]

UK justice ministry urged to restrict court hearings to most urgent [The Guardian]

Jury trials on hold in England and Wales due to coronavirus fears [The Guardian]

Review of court arrangements due to COVID-19, message from the Lord Chief Justice [Courts and Tribunals Judiciary]

Coronavirus: The effect on human rights [Amnesty International]

Lawyer, 57, dies from coronavirus two days after he said he was getting better [The Mirror]

Netflix sued by real-life subject of legal drama ‘When They See Us’ [NME]

As Poland’s government punishes judges, corruption is rising [The Economist]

“The US firms in the City who have decent restructuring practices should be quite well-hedged form this.” [Legal Cheek Comments]