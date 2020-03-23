Round-up

Monday morning round-up

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
3

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Britain’s courts are potential hotbeds for coronavirus because staff fail to enforce social distancing and “woeful” technology means video-link hearings can’t go ahead, senior judge warns [Mail Online]

UK justice ministry urged to restrict court hearings to most urgent [The Guardian]

Jury trials on hold in England and Wales due to coronavirus fears [The Guardian]

Review of court arrangements due to COVID-19, message from the Lord Chief Justice [Courts and Tribunals Judiciary]

Coronavirus: The effect on human rights [Amnesty International]

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Lawyer, 57, dies from coronavirus two days after he said he was getting better [The Mirror]

Netflix sued by real-life subject of legal drama ‘When They See Us’ [NME]

As Poland’s government punishes judges, corruption is rising [The Economist]

Virtual student event: What does COVID-19 mean for future lawyers? [Legal Cheek Events]

“The US firms in the City who have decent restructuring practices should be quite well-hedged form this.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

3 Comments

Jez

Brothers! Sisters!

The coronavirus will herald worldwide socialism! A universal basic income for all! A windfall tax on City greed!

Jeremy Corbyn won the argument!

VOTE LABOUR

FOR THE MANY, NOT THE FEW

Anonymous

How are the unemployed and struggling self-employed going to pay taxes dummy?

Anonymous

If legal offices can effectively work without needing offices, we’re going to have a massive drop of in incidences of sexual harassment in the legal profession.

