Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Britain’s courts are potential hotbeds for coronavirus because staff fail to enforce social distancing and “woeful” technology means video-link hearings can’t go ahead, senior judge warns [Mail Online]
UK justice ministry urged to restrict court hearings to most urgent [The Guardian]
Jury trials on hold in England and Wales due to coronavirus fears [The Guardian]
Review of court arrangements due to COVID-19, message from the Lord Chief Justice [Courts and Tribunals Judiciary]
Coronavirus: The effect on human rights [Amnesty International]
Lawyer, 57, dies from coronavirus two days after he said he was getting better [The Mirror]
Netflix sued by real-life subject of legal drama ‘When They See Us’ [NME]
As Poland’s government punishes judges, corruption is rising [The Economist]
Virtual student event: What does COVID-19 mean for future lawyers? [Legal Cheek Events]
“The US firms in the City who have decent restructuring practices should be quite well-hedged form this.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
Anonymous
How are the unemployed and struggling self-employed going to pay taxes dummy?