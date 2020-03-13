Advice

‘Paralegal or legal directory researcher: which role will help me secure a City law TC?’

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
3

I have to accept one soon

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring City solicitor has two job offers on the table — but which is more attractive to graduate recruiters?

“I currently have two law-related job offers, and I have to accept one soon. One is a paralegal role (not corporate though) with a good medium-sized firm, and the other is a researcher position at a legal directory (think: Legal 500, etc — those companies that write student / legal guides and rank law firms and lawyers).

My ultimate goal is to become a commercial solicitor in a City law firm. Which of these positions would be more useful to me, or look better on my CV, for this goal? A paralegal role surely teaches you many of the things a real lawyer might be doing, and is a well-known position to any HR professional. A legal directory can give you an inside view into how firms operate and where their strengths come from, but it’s not as well-known as a paralegal role and HR might not value them equally on a CV. The salary at both is fairly comparable, and both are in London.

I also worry my CV may be becoming a bit stale since I finished my undergrad two years ago already (and finished the LLM last year), and every year that I wait I feel my credentials becoming more and more ‘outdated’. That is also why it’s very important for me to choose a job that law firm recruitment will value, not just one which helps pay the bills while I continue sending out vacation scheme and training contract applications.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

3 Comments

Wals

Legal directory role I reckon given the paralegal position isn’t corp. Great opportunity to network.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

The type of work experience you have will not define your job prospects. If you are a poor candidate, 18 vacation schemes will not help you.

Obviously, if you had 18 of them you probably aren’t a poor candidate.

Obsess less over work experience and work more on providing better answers to application questions.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Realist

Paralegal role.

But also get third-party advice on how realistic your aspirations are: most people don’t make it, and none of us are capable of objectively assessing our own chances.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories