Female solicitors three times more likely to face workplace discrimination

New Law Society survey also shines spotlight on stress

Female solicitors are three times more likely than their male counterparts to have experienced discrimination at work, according to new research published by the Law Society.

The survey of over 1,700 solicitors found that 14% of women and 4% of men had encountered unjust or prejudicial treatment within the workplace in the last 12 months.

Of those solicitors who had experienced discrimination, over half (62%) said that this was due to their gender, 20% as a result of their ethnicity, and 19% because of their age. Seven percent said that they had been mistreated at work on account of their social class.

Breaking the results down by sector, 11% of solicitors in private practice had experienced discrimination in the past year compared to 14% in government and 14% in-house.

The research also looked at the health and wellbeing of lawyers, with one in ten respondents revealing they had experienced a mental health condition within the last two years. Female solicitors were more likely than their male colleagues to suffer from mental health conditions — 14% versus 10% respectively.

Roughly one in ten respondents reported experiencing severe or extreme stress in their job in the past 12 months, while around one in 20 had taken time off work as a result. Reported levels of stress were lowest among solicitors working in-house, the survey found.

Feeling stressed? You can contact LawCare by calling 0800 279 6888 in the UK.

8 Comments

Old NQ

14% of women and 4% of men claim to have encountered unjust or prejudicial treatment within the workplace in the last 12 months. Doesn’t mean they have actually encountered unjust or prejudicial treatment .

Anonymous

14% per cent of those that responded. Clearly reporting will be higher among those who wish to claim they have been a victim.

Anon

Self selecting and defining surveys prove nothing and are worse than being worth nothing as the “data” are used, or more appropriately abused, as evidence by the SJWs and the powers that be never question them. Expect the crap from this survey to be parroted across articles written by SJWs in the legal press in the next few months.

Anonymous

A woman’s perception of reality, and reality, are two entirely different things.

As we long suffering men all know.

Remember, Legal Cheek. When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar. You’re only telling the world that you fear what he might have to say.

Sol

Headline should read “Women three times more likely to claim workplace discrimination than men”.

That is genuinely what the research shows.

Anonymous

To the people saying “well that’s just what they believe to be happening” what do you think explains the 10% discrepancy? Are all those women delusional snowflakes with victim complexes? Most of them? Half of them?

Do you think no conclusion can be drawn from this survey as to whether or not women in the profession are discriminated against more than men?

Anonymous

Can you draw meaningful conclusions from an anonymous self-reported survey, where the underlying incidents have been subjected to no independent adjudication or analysis?

No.

Anonymous

Because men don’t consider a chat about the weekend football discrimination?

