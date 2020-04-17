Business but not as usual: Lawyers share ‘work from home’ snaps on social media

Including one trainee with a paralegal pet tortoise

As lawyers brace themselves for yet another three weeks of working from home amid the continued coronavirus disruption, some have taken to social media to share snaps of their fanciful home office set-ups.

While most of us will temporarily take over the kitchen table, others have shared their creative takes in the spirit of keeping with business but not as usual.

Below we profile the best home office set-ups which may just beat their plush corporate offices.

Baker McKenzie shared a snap to its Insta page of what we’re presuming is one stylish lawyer’s abode complete with a house plant and an array of minimalist photos lining the walls.

In another snap, seen in Bakers’ Story, one lawyer has ventured out to their garden to work with a vaseful of daffodils sitting atop the decking.

Magic circler Freshfields shared a collage of some of its trainees’ home office set-ups.

Travers Smith second seat finance trainee solicitor Jack Meegan works hard from home with his pet (or paralegal?) tortoise Rocky.

Pets were also a prominent feature at law firms Clyde & Co, Norton Rose Fulbright and Simmons & Simmons:

TLT final seat trainee solicitor Tori Mills realised rush hour “isn’t quite what it used to be” in a funny video post shared to the firm’s Instagram page.

Shoosmiths second seat family trainee solicitor Maeve Casey who goes by @legallymanchester on Instagram took some inspo from Legally Blonde‘s Elle Woods wearing a pink tracksuit while working from her parent’s living room. We love the addition of a pink table cloth too!

Meanwhile, Shoosmiths real estate solicitor Monika Schiavone shared a snap of her ultra modern work space complete with pet pooch helper. Interestingly, she said the office has its own WhatsApp group and Instagram account where they’re sharing daily snaps of their office attire while working from home.

Joanne Finnegan, an associate in Linklaters‘ dispute resolution team, acted in one of the first fully virtual trials in the English Commercial Court, on a half-billion dollar dispute, all from her snazzy workspace at home.

With restaurants remaining shut during the lockdown one future Travers Smith trainee solicitor created her own menu for a four-course meal at home. That definitely beats a cold sandwich at your desk!

