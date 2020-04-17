Business but not as usual: Lawyers share ‘work from home’ snaps on social media
Including one trainee with a paralegal pet tortoise
As lawyers brace themselves for yet another three weeks of working from home amid the continued coronavirus disruption, some have taken to social media to share snaps of their fanciful home office set-ups.
While most of us will temporarily take over the kitchen table, others have shared their creative takes in the spirit of keeping with business but not as usual.
Below we profile the best home office set-ups which may just beat their plush corporate offices.
Baker McKenzie shared a snap to its Insta page of what we’re presuming is one stylish lawyer’s abode complete with a house plant and an array of minimalist photos lining the walls.
View this post on Instagram
How does your work from home setup look? These unprecedented times have been challenging in numerous ways. Adjusting to the changes that come with social isolation, such as working from home, have been quickly implemented due to our agile working arrangements. Social media and online platforms have been key in keeping connected, from morning catchups to a virtual Friday after-work drink! Whether studying or remote working, we encourage you to make time for video calls and stay connected 📞📱🖥💻 As each day passes, we’re one step closer to normality. #WFH #workingfromhome #coronavirus #remoteworking #london #bakermckenzie #law #lawfirm #graduaterecruitment #stayathome #lawcareers #training
In another snap, seen in Bakers’ Story, one lawyer has ventured out to their garden to work with a vaseful of daffodils sitting atop the decking.
Magic circler Freshfields shared a collage of some of its trainees’ home office set-ups.
View this post on Instagram
Some our our trainees have shared their working from home setup and we think they look great!👏👏👏 . Our trainees, like all Freshfields' staff, work on a laptop which means that it has been easy from an IT perspective to work from home. Our IT service desk are available 24/7 to resolve any IT issues globally. . Sanjana Canumalla, trainee, shares her top tips for working from home: . ✏Tip 1 – try to ensure that you take breaks in the same way that you would in the office, as it’s easy to press on through the day when everything’s within reach! . ✏️Tip 2 – try to make sure you fully log off and shut down when you are done for the day, as staying logged on can sometimes make it tempting to finish up that last bit of a task when it’s really better to have a break! . ✏️Tip 3 – even though it’s nice to be able to wake up a little later since there’s no need to commute to the office, try to wake up at the same time every day – I like to fit some exercise before getting started on work to take advantage of any extra time!
Travers Smith second seat finance trainee solicitor Jack Meegan works hard from home with his pet (or paralegal?) tortoise Rocky.
View this post on Instagram
Graduate Recruitment "Tip of the Week" is this week sponsored by trainee Jack and his tortoise Rocky! Working hard from home! Self-isolation can be tricky! Here are our tips for getting through: • Get into a routine – getting dressed in the morning will help you feel ready for the day 👔👚👗👕 • Create a productive “work space” 💻 • Take time to get some fresh air during your day, scheduling a walk (a safe distance from others of course!) can be great to clear your head and get some exercise 👟
Pets were also a prominent feature at law firms Clyde & Co, Norton Rose Fulbright and Simmons & Simmons:
View this post on Instagram
Your Simmons team is still here. We’ve just got a few more friends with us. In this challenging time, like you, we’re getting used to working remotely alongside our kids, pets, partners, house plants and occasionally noisy neighbours. But we’ve done what we need to do and are still working in our usual efficient way. You can access our latest updates on the #COVID19 website page and we’ll keep sharing our stories here. Because we’re all in this together. #lifeatsimmons #stayathome #keepgoing
TLT final seat trainee solicitor Tori Mills realised rush hour “isn’t quite what it used to be” in a funny video post shared to the firm’s Instagram page.
Shoosmiths second seat family trainee solicitor Maeve Casey who goes by @legallymanchester on Instagram took some inspo from Legally Blonde‘s Elle Woods wearing a pink tracksuit while working from her parent’s living room. We love the addition of a pink table cloth too!
Meanwhile, Shoosmiths real estate solicitor Monika Schiavone shared a snap of her ultra modern work space complete with pet pooch helper. Interestingly, she said the office has its own WhatsApp group and Instagram account where they’re sharing daily snaps of their office attire while working from home.
Joanne Finnegan, an associate in Linklaters‘ dispute resolution team, acted in one of the first fully virtual trials in the English Commercial Court, on a half-billion dollar dispute, all from her snazzy workspace at home.
View this post on Instagram
💥📣Linklaters are currently acting in one of the first fully #virtualtrials in the English Commercial Court.💥 – We caught up with Joanne Finnegan, an Associate in the Dispute Resolution team to find out more! 👩🏻💻 “We have been representing a client in a large commercial dispute involving sums of over half a billion USD, scheduled for trial this March. Witnesses based in the UK, Belgium, the US and Kazakhstan (some of whom required interpreters) were due to travel to the Commercial Court in London to be cross-examined. However, as Covid-19 continued to spread, the judge ordered the trial to be held “virtually”. This required us to make video-conferencing arrangements so that all parties (including the judge, barristers, solicitors, witnesses and the client) could participate in the trial from their own homes, wherever in the world they were. The judge used new powers in the Coronavirus Act 2020 to order that the trial should be livestreamed publicly: our trial was the first to be livestreamed on YouTube!”👩🏼⚖️📸
With restaurants remaining shut during the lockdown one future Travers Smith trainee solicitor created her own menu for a four-course meal at home. That definitely beats a cold sandwich at your desk!
View this post on Instagram
Emily, one of our future trainees, and her mum have been missing going out to restaurants, so they decided to print their own menu and get dressed up! Cutting up the day by cooking a four course meal 🍽 Next time apparently it’s a ramen house! 🥡 What have the rest of you been doing to pass time since the lockdown started?
Share your home office set-up with us by tagging @legalcheek on social media and using the hashtag #WFH.
For a weekly round-up of news, plus jobs and latest event infoSign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Anon
So weird . Have these people never worked at home before? I don’t get why people think everyone wants to see how they type on a laptop at home! It’s 202!!