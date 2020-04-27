News

Shearman & Sterling lawyers offered six month sabbaticals for 30% pay

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
As Reed Smith introduces unpaid leave scheme

US law firms Shearman & Sterling and Reed Smith are the latest to introduce measures to mitigate against the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shearman is offering its global staff and fee-earners lengthy sabbaticals on reduced pay, while Reed Smith is introducing an unpaid leave scheme for all employees.

Shearman’s voluntary leave programme allows its lawyers to take a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months off work at a third of their annual pay, the firm confirmed on Friday.

It will top up participants’ salaries to 40% if they engage in pro bono work during their voluntary leave.

Legal Cheek understands applications for the scheme are ongoing and so it is not yet known how many of the firm’s lawyers have signed-up to the new initiative.

Fellow US outfit Reed Smith is offering employees the option to take up to three months unpaid leave. During this time, benefits such as healthcare and life insurance will remain in place.

A spokesperson for the firm told the website Employee Benefits: “We recognise that our people might want a break because of unique, individualised demands due to the coronavirus pandemic or other reasons.”

They continued:

“To meet that need, Reed Smith is offering our lawyers and professional staff the option to select an unpaid leave of absence for up to three months. We will ensure that all client and business needs will be addressed before they start their annual unpaid leave. All healthcare and life insurance coverage will continue during the leave of absence.”

The new measure comes on top of several others the firm has implemented since March, including deferring its equity partners’ bonuses into two payments, with partners paid half their bonus amount on the scheduled payment date, and the remaining half three months later.

5 Comments

anon

Reed Smith…absolute top

Anon

1) For a lot of people (trainees, support staff, associates with mortgages and families), 30% salary won’t even cover cost of rent or mortgage. Let alone living/doing something productive.

2) Nice picture of a hammock and tropical sea – a sabbatical stuck at home is infinitely more likely.

3) Won’t even touch on the risk of redundancy upon return, or being frozen out/falling behind (surely trainees cannot qualify if they take six months off?), or the potential opprobrium for being seen to bail during a tough time.

And this is being reported as a sensible, fair, or even a neutral thing?! Better than straight out cuts, but it’s not exactly good…

truthsiren

This is right on the money. Imagine taking 6 months off, just to sit on your arse, surfing PronHub ad-infinitum until your banjo shoots blood.

Sounds like a decent proposal to me lmaoooo

Jeremy Corbyn

Brothers! Sisters!

This is a GOOD START to implementing the NEW NORMAL!

COVID-19 will change the UK forever! No more City greed! No more filthy lucre! 75% tax rates!

These lawyers should volunteer with their new time to help cleaning NHS wards, and allow our hard-working public servants to get a well-earned rest!

VOTE LABOUR

FOR THE MANY, NOT THE FEW!

S&A

Cool story bro.

