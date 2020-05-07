Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
We need to talk about mental health and pupillage applications [Stiff Upper Lip]
Barred from the bar — strait is the gate and narrow the way to pupillage [Counsel of Perfection]
How the state came to criminalise ordinary life [Prospect Magazine]
Defendants on video can feel like caged animals [LinkedIn]
The Spanish government’s fight against fake news: who will watch the watchers? [The Secret Barrister]
Coronavirus Lockdown Laws: Justice wasn’t being seen, so was it being done? [Kirkkorner]
Peter Walsh obituary [The Guardian]
The security behind the NHS contact tracing app [National Cyber Security Centre]
170 years on, royal privacy again at stake [Law Society Gazette]
Eight top security tips for homeworking [Legal Futures]
“Boasting about their State education [implication: ‘I am brilliant’] seems to have become a full-time job for many criminal barristers.” [Legal Cheek comments]
