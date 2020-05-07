Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

We need to talk about mental health and pupillage applications [Stiff Upper Lip]

Barred from the bar — strait is the gate and narrow the way to pupillage [Counsel of Perfection]

How the state came to criminalise ordinary life [Prospect Magazine]

Defendants on video can feel like caged animals [LinkedIn]

The Spanish government’s fight against fake news: who will watch the watchers? [The Secret Barrister]

Coronavirus Lockdown Laws: Justice wasn’t being seen, so was it being done? [Kirkkorner]

Peter Walsh obituary [The Guardian]

The security behind the NHS contact tracing app [National Cyber Security Centre]

170 years on, royal privacy again at stake [Law Society Gazette]

Eight top security tips for homeworking [Legal Futures]

“Boasting about their State education [implication: ‘I am brilliant’] seems to have become a full-time job for many criminal barristers.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Event: What COVID-19 means for future lawyers — with Pinsent Masons, Willkie Farr, the SRA and ULaw [Legal Cheek Events]

Legal Cheek is now on TikTok! [TikTok]