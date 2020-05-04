‘Well said, Lord Sumption’: Elon Musk backs former Supreme Court judge’s warning that lockdown breaches human rights
Mighty tech and legal minds unite
In an unlikely alliance, tech billionaire Elon Musk has thrown his support behind former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption’s critique of the UK government’s lockdown rules.
The outspoken ex-judge penned an article in which he argues the lockdown is “with without doubt the greatest interference with personal liberty in our history” and the decision to end it is “purely political” — not scientific.
The article, published over the weekend in the Daily Mail, received an unlikely supporter in the form of Tesla boss Musk, who retweeted the piece to his 33 million followers along with the line, “Well said, Lord Sumption, well said!”
Seventy-one-year-old Sumption, who stepped down from the top bench in 2018, addresses the “real issues” facing the government and its loosening of the restrictions, including the adverse health consequences of the lockdown itself, the number of people who would have died anyway from underlying clinical conditions, even without COVID-19, as well as the number of deaths we are prepared to accept in order to “preserve other things that we value”.
Once dubbed the ‘Brain of Britain’, Sumption goes on to claim that the “talk of compulsorily ‘shielding’ (locking up)” of the old and vulnerable is a “cruel mockery of basic human values”.
He continues:
“A society in which the government can confine most of the population without controversy is not one in which civilised people would want to live, regardless of their answers to these questions. Is it worth it?”
“My own answer is no,” Sumption says. “Guidance is fine. Voluntary self-isolation is fine, and strongly advisable for the more vulnerable. Most of them will do it by choice. But coercion is not fine. There is no moral or principled justification for it.”
Just Anonymous
It’s a shame that Legal Cheek chose to pad out this article with the irrelevant click-bait that is Elon Musk. Lord Sumption’s argument is highly interesting in itself and more than capable of sustaining an article on its own.
In my view, Lord Sumption’s most compelling point is this:
“To say that life is priceless and nothing else counts is just empty rhetoric. People say it because it is emotionally comfortable and avoids awkward dilemmas. But they don’t actually believe it.
We went to war in 1939 because lives were worth losing for liberty. We allow cars on the roads because lives are worth losing for convenience. We travel by air although pollution kills. We tut-tut about it, but we willingly do it.”
If I understand him correctly, Lord Sumption ultimately concludes that non-life factors similarly prevail here:
“My own answer is no. Guidance is fine. Voluntary self-isolation is fine, and strongly advisable for the more vulnerable. Most of them will do it by choice. But coercion is not fine. There is no moral or principled justification for it.”
I personally don’t go that far. My own answer (at the moment) is “I don’t know.” The economic effects of lockdown will (probably) be devastating; however, the alternative may well have been hundreds of thousands dead and a collapsed NHS unable to cope with the demands placed upon it. I’m not prepared to say that the former definitely outweighs the latter.
However, Lord Sumption’s basic point remains good, even if his conclusion is debatable. Arguing that life is priceless (and thus that no other factors matter) is meaningless empty rhetoric.