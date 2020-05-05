Meet the Insta-influencers combining fitness with law

Flexing their legal minds and muscles 💪 🏃‍♀️

Aspiring lawyers know the score: while commercial awareness, communication skills and even tech-savvy will set you apart from the competition, it takes strong academics to clear the initial stages of online applications.

Enter the new legally-minded fitness Instagram-influencers, training the brains and bodies of the masses.

Up first is aspiring lawyer Jasmine Brown, a University of Brighton first year law student using Instagram to share her study secrets and top exercise tips. For example, with the lockdown forcing law finals online, a recent post (embedded below) sees Brown breakdown her approach to open-book exams.

In other entries, Brown, who’s racked-up nearly 2,200 followers on Instagram, explains how she stays on-top-of uni work during lockdown, as well as her advice on preparing and researching exam answers.

In the YouTube vlog embedded below, Brown, who completed a degree in event management at Coventry University before switching paths to law, also walks viewers through the Watson Glaser critical thinking test often used in vac scheme and training contract assessment centres.

When she’s not advising law students on enhancing their study game, Brown is sharing her workout routines, healthy snack snaps and motivational before/after progress pics.

For example, despite gyms being closed until further notice, a recent post (embedded below) shows that Brown, a qualified personal trainer and former gym manager, has simply moved the powerlifting to her garden patio.

Brown — who tells Legal Cheek she’s a “big believer in the ‘you can do it all attitude’” — argues that healthy living can benefit legal studies. She explains:

“Maintaining health and fitness alongside my legal journey has helped me to keep mentally engaged and stimulated as well as a good stress relief when it gets down to crunch time!”

Next up is fitness fanatic Sophie Warren, an aspiring international lawyer documenting her path to qualification on Instagram page ‘LegallyRun’. As she describes in one post: “We all have ambitions and one day I really do want to be a partner in a big commercial law firm so then I really will be ‘running law!’ DREAM BIG!”

Warren, a University of Birmingham law with French law graduate, initially began Insta-blogging to chart her progress as she trained to run ten half-marathons to raise money Breast Cancer Now.

As Warren balanced marathon training alongside studying the Legal Practice Course part-time and working as a paralegal for Duncan Lewis Solicitors, her fitness page began to feature insight into the legwork that goes into building a legal career.

Warren, who’s amassed nearly 2,200 followers on Instagram, also speaks candidly about the lessons she’s picked up along the way. For example, in the post below, Warren gives her take on three core study skills: management, prioritisation and productivity.

Now a real estate legal assistant at Freeths, Warren believes her side-hustle as an Insta-influencer has helped her to build highly sought-after skills. “I’ve acquired communication, marketing and entrepreneurial thinking skills that can be discussed on application,” she tells Legal Cheek.

Meanwhile, by combining law and fitness, Warren can show that there’s more to her than just academics. She says:

“Running this account has enabled me to show I have other interests outside of my career, which demonstrates I am a well-rounded person — which is what law firms are looking for.”

The duo aren’t the first legal minds to become fitness influencers. As previously reported by Legal Cheek, fitness blogger and Clifford Chance associate, Alex Buckley — aka ‘The Lean Lawyer’ — went viral as she discouraged calorie counting and unsustainable dieting. And then there’s Saffron Sheriff, the Lancaster University law graduate, who continues to impress with her bodybuilding posts.