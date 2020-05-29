Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Dominic Cummings’s statement: a guided tour [The FT]
Instinct or rules: making moral decisions in the Cummings scandal [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Cummings and goings: Did Dom break the law? [Legal Cheek Journal]
Dominic Cummings: Did he break lockdown rules? [BBC News]
In praise of dissenting judgments [Prospect Magazine]
Deferred Prosecution Agreements: pragmatic but unprincipled? [BBC Radio 4]
Our new life in justice [Law Society Gazette]
Falling through the cracks of the furlough scheme — a NQ lawyer’s perspective [Legal Cheek]
Managing stress during and after lockdown [Legal Futures]
“You’ll be fine. Think of all the people further down the ladder than you — all those paralegals and law students without training contracts lined up. Compared to them, you’re in a much stronger position.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Events: The Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair Series — sign up now! [Legal Cheek Events]
Legal Cheek is now on TikTok! [TikTok]
Join the conversation