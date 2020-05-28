Law on lockdown: The dissertation pic round-up
*Adds Photoshop skills to LinkedIn*
Before COVID-19, legal dissertations amounted to semester-long sentences, to be served in the law library.
For the many hard working, sleep-deprived and caffeine addicted students, hope could be found in the celebratory dissertation picture. Those struggling to battle their whopping word count, could find momentary strength in day-dreams of witty captions containing diss puns and ideal selfie-spots on campus.
But now under a different kind of lockdown, law students have had to abandon their pre-pandemic plans of viral diss pics as lectures, exams and dissertation hand-ins move online.
And yet, despite the challenges of the ‘new normal’, celebrating law students have instead taken an inventive approach to their virtual dissertation snaps — while showing off their kitchens, living rooms, back gardens and impressive photoshop skills.
To celebrate their valiant efforts, Legal Cheek have rounded up the best legal dissertation pictures from lockdown.
Raphael Khoo, UCL
Chelsie Brandrick, University of York
Yasemin Demirdoven, Teesside University
Ella Ferris, Cardiff University
Joe Lewin, King’s College London
Niamh McDonagh, University of Lincoln
Jessica Powell, University of Bedfordshire
Chloe Convery, University of Chester
Terri Gallagher, Northumbria University
Jenna Leigh Rooney, Northumbria University
Carmen Barragan Lopez, UCL
Meanwhile, across the pond, US law graduate Alexandra Lenczewski celebrated by throwing a mini-graduation for her classmates after the ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19 — cutting out 300 photos and lining them up alphabetically in her back garden (see video embedded below).
A positive comment
Raphael’s are great! Well done everyone