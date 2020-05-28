Law on lockdown: The dissertation pic round-up

*Adds Photoshop skills to LinkedIn*

Before COVID-19, legal dissertations amounted to semester-long sentences, to be served in the law library.

For the many hard working, sleep-deprived and caffeine addicted students, hope could be found in the celebratory dissertation picture. Those struggling to battle their whopping word count, could find momentary strength in day-dreams of witty captions containing diss puns and ideal selfie-spots on campus.

But now under a different kind of lockdown, law students have had to abandon their pre-pandemic plans of viral diss pics as lectures, exams and dissertation hand-ins move online.

And yet, despite the challenges of the ‘new normal’, celebrating law students have instead taken an inventive approach to their virtual dissertation snaps — while showing off their kitchens, living rooms, back gardens and impressive photoshop skills.

To celebrate their valiant efforts, Legal Cheek have rounded up the best legal dissertation pictures from lockdown.

Raphael Khoo, UCL

Chelsie Brandrick, University of York

Yasemin Demirdoven, Teesside University

Ella Ferris, Cardiff University

Joe Lewin, King’s College London

Niamh McDonagh, University of Lincoln

Jessica Powell, University of Bedfordshire

Chloe Convery, University of Chester

Terri Gallagher, Northumbria University

Jenna Leigh Rooney, Northumbria University

Carmen Barragan Lopez, UCL

Meanwhile, across the pond, US law graduate Alexandra Lenczewski celebrated by throwing a mini-graduation for her classmates after the ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19 — cutting out 300 photos and lining them up alphabetically in her back garden (see video embedded below).