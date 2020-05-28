Feature

Law on lockdown: The dissertation pic round-up

Adam Mawardi
By Adam Mawardi on
3

*Adds Photoshop skills to LinkedIn*

Before COVID-19, legal dissertations amounted to semester-long sentences, to be served in the law library.

For the many hard working, sleep-deprived and caffeine addicted students, hope could be found in the celebratory dissertation picture. Those struggling to battle their whopping word count, could find momentary strength in day-dreams of witty captions containing diss puns and ideal selfie-spots on campus.

But now under a different kind of lockdown, law students have had to abandon their pre-pandemic plans of viral diss pics as lectures, exams and dissertation hand-ins move online.

Secure your place: The UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020

And yet, despite the challenges of the ‘new normal’, celebrating law students have instead taken an inventive approach to their virtual dissertation snaps — while showing off their kitchens, living rooms, back gardens and impressive photoshop skills.

To celebrate their valiant efforts, Legal Cheek have rounded up the best legal dissertation pictures from lockdown.

Raphael Khoo, UCL

Chelsie Brandrick, University of York

Credit: Chelsie M. Brandrick (LinkedIn)

Yasemin Demirdoven, Teesside University

Credit: Yasemin Demirdoven (LinkedIn)

Ella Ferris, Cardiff University

Credit: Ella Ferris (LinkedIn)

Joe Lewin, King’s College London

Credit: Joe Lewin (LinkedIn)

Niamh McDonagh, University of Lincoln

Credit: Niamh McDonagh (LinkedIn)

Jessica Powell, University of Bedfordshire

Credit: Jessica Powell (LinkedIn)

Chloe Convery, University of Chester

Credit: Chloe Convery (LinkedIn)

Terri Gallagher, Northumbria University

Credit: Terri Gallagher (LinkedIn)

Jenna Leigh Rooney, Northumbria University

Credit: Jenna Leigh Rooney (LinkedIn)

Carmen Barragan Lopez, UCL

Credit: @carmenbarragnl (Instagram)

Meanwhile, across the pond, US law graduate Alexandra Lenczewski celebrated by throwing a mini-graduation for her classmates after the ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19 — cutting out 300 photos and lining them up alphabetically in her back garden (see video embedded below).

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

3 Comments

A positive comment

Raphael’s are great! Well done everyone

Reply Report comment
(3)(6)

Anonymous

Of course those at the top universities never have to think about a dissertation in the undergraduate degree. The handing in photos seem such a cute custom for those in the lower tiers.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anon

Just another example of the “look at me” despite having achieved little culture of the day

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories