Legal Cheek Podcast: How aspiring lawyers can make the most of lockdown

Thanks to COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdown, many of us will have a bit more time on our hands than we expected this summer.

While it could be tempting to sink into an endless cycle of Netflix and TikTok, there are perhaps more productive ways to be spending your time.

In this episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, Eloise Skinner, an associate at a US law firm in London, reveals her top tips for being more productive under lockdown.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts.