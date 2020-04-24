Legal Cheek Podcast: Meet the Durham Uni law student tackling mental health

We sit down with social entrepreneur Lewis Baxter 🎧

When 21 year old Lewis Baxter isn’t studying law at Durham University, he’s raising awareness of mental health either as a public speaker or as founder and CEO of The Blurred Line Group, the UK’s first funding hub for local mental health charities.

But how does he fit it all in? In the third episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, Baxter talks to Eloise Skinner, associate at a US law firm in London, about his top time-management tips and his big plans for the future.

This podcast was recorded prior to the government lockdown.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts.