Over 60% of legal staff want to work from home post-lockdown

Not having to commute top reason for ditching the office

The majority of legal workers want to continue working form home when the lockdown restrictions are lifted, according to new findings.

The research, undertaken by Hitachi Capital UK, found that 61% of legal staff want greater opportunities to work from their sitting rooms and kitchens post-lockdown, with a third citing the lack of commute as their top motivator for ditching the office.

Other top reasons included the reduction in meetings (28%) and the cost savings of not having to commute to the office every day (14%).

But how does law stack up against other professions?

Sixty-nine percent of recruitment/HR staff and 67% of sales workers said they would prefer to work from home post-lockdown, while 65% of respondents working in the science and pharmaceutical sectors would pick the sofa over the office desk once the restrictions are lifted, as did 63% of workers in IT, creative arts and design.

Commenting on the findings, which were based on the responses of 1,818 UK offices workers, Hitachi Capital’s CEO Robert Gordon said: “Working from home has both its pros and cons, and our research shows that it could definitely have a lasting impact on the habits of law workers.”

He continued:

“This changing landscape provides employers with an opportunity to re-evaluate their business models. Remote working has forced everyone to rethink their working practises and opens up new opportunities for attracting and retaining the best talent from a wider pool. It could also lead to operational savings, using agile working to offset the cost of expanding office premises.”

Legal Cheek previously reported on how junior lawyers were adapting to working from home, with some enjoying it more than others.

One magic circle rookie revealed that they were struggling to keep their work and home life separate, due in part to the lack of support they were receiving from their firm. Another City trainee told us their firm is “very supportive” and by contrast, their home-working experience had been good so far.