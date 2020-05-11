Trainee solicitor jailed for rape has sentence increased

Appeal Court hands ex-Cripps rookie 16 year term after Solicitor General steps in

A trainee solicitor who was jailed last year for raping a woman and attempting to rape another has had his sentence increased following an intervention by the Solicitor General.

Wilfred Marodza, a former rookie at London outfit Cripps Pemberton Greenish (CPG), pleaded guilty in September 2019 to four counts of rape, one count of kidnap and one count of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The Kent law grad was originally sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment but will now serve 16 years with a five year extended licence after the Court of Appeal found it to be “unduly lenient”.

Legal Cheek previously reported how Marodza attacked a young woman as she walked home in the Southwark area of London in the early hours of 20 July last year. He approached the victim from behind and marched her to a nearby wooded area, before forcing her to strip naked and repeatedly raping her. She eventually escaped.

Hours later Marodza struck again, attacking a partially sighted woman as she sat at a bus stop in Borough High Street. She managed to scream, causing Marodza to run away.

The ex-trainee was tracked down by police the following day after they discovered his law firm ID inside a rucksack he left at the bar he had visited prior to the attack.

Commenting on the increase in sentence, the Solicitor General Michael Ellis QC said: