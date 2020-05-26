Tuesday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

Was Dominic Cummings acting legally? [The Spectator]

Did Dominic Cummings break the law on lockdown rules? [The Guardian]

Dominic Cummings broke no laws on journey to parents’ home in Durham, Cabinet ministers told [The Telegraph]

Attorney general faces calls to resign after she defends Dominic Cummings [The Guardian]

Lawyer best-known for clubbing a fox to death apologises after comparing Dominic Cummings to “a man with HIV having unprotected sex” [Pink News]

Hong Kong security law: Carrie Lam dismisses concerns over rights [BBC News]

Volkswagen loses landmark German ‘dieselgate’ case [BBC]

Has coronavirus changed the UK justice system for ever? [The Guardian]

Covid-19 remote hearings “must not become settled norm” [Legal Futures]

“Freshfields must be kicking themselves for opening that [£100k] can of worms. As well as their move to Bishopsgate which is delayed, no doubt at great additional cost, their year is definitely not going as planned.” [Legal Cheek Comments]