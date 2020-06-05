Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

As a barrister, I can tell you exactly why Keir Starmer keeps beating Boris Johnson at PMQs [The Independent]

Keeping a large law firm on track as Covid-19 strikes [Financial Times]

There is no justice in looting [The Spectator]

Dominic Cummings and the Accountability of Special Advisers [UK Constitutional Law Association]

A Filmmaker Put Away for Tax Fraud Takes Us Inside a British Prison [The New York Times]

From Homeless On Heroin To Law Student [Above The Law]

Firms shouldn’t ignore those who hate working from home [Law Society Gazette]

Life as a global business lawyer in Hong Kong 2020 — with Clifford Chance, Herbert Smith Freehills, Linklaters, Mayer Brown and ULaw [Legal Cheek Events]

“The comparison between barristers and electricians should not be allowed to detract from the fundamental — and frankly undeniable — point. Which is that, by any reasonable objective metric, criminal barristers are grossly underpaid. If we want the bar to be ‘staffed’ by high quality advocates — and I suggest we do, for reasons which should be trite — then we simply have to pay them properly.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Legal Cheek is on TikTok! [TikTok]