My electrician makes more than a junior barrister, ex-judge complains

CJ McKinney
By CJ McKinney on
6

Sir Richard Henriques aghast at tradespeople out-earning lawyers

Image via Wikimedia Commons

A former High Court judge has hit out at rock bottom rates of pay at the criminal bar — complaining that even his electrician makes more than a junior barrister.

Sir Richard Henriques, a retired criminal specialist, said that legal aid cuts had reached the point where tradespeople are out-earning lawyers.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, Henriques noted that “over the last decade or so, legal aid fees have been reduced and further reduced”, with the result that “a career in the criminal law… is no longer attracting young people of the highest calibre”.

Henriques revealed that his own godson had quit criminal practice in favour of a career in financial services, and went on:

“I’m quite sure that’s happening across the board. I’m equally sure that my electrician earns more than a younger member of the bar. Surely that can’t be right when 24 or 25 is the age when most young barristers start to earn a living.”

Henriques has spoken out about legal aid cuts before. In 2013, only six months after the LASPO cuts, he declared that “nobody in their right mind would advise a son or daughter to become a criminal barrister“.

His remarks on this occasion sparked controversy. One Twitter user branded the ex-judge a “snob”, while another called his comparison “pure elitism”.

Junior government minister James Cleverly — one of very few senior Tories with decent social media game — responded to Henriques’s comment on behalf of tradespeople everywhere:

Henriques went on to argue that the growing backlog of criminal trials can only be solved by using judge-only courts — a stance likely to infuriate the many lawyers deeply attached to trial by jury.

As well as being an eminent lawyer, Henriques obviously has some PR nous as well: his headline-grabbing pronouncements come just as he’s launching his memoirs. The 76-year-old acted in some of the most high-profile criminal trials in English legal history, including the prosecutions of GP serial killer Harold Shipman and the child murderers of toddler James Bulger.

6 Comments

Frank

This is why everyone is switching to the solicitor route before even considering the bar. The money you can make as an NQ at a top city firm is unmatched

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Logan

It takes around 20 years to become a QC where you can make anything up to a £1million which is around the same time it takes to become an equity partner as a solicitor

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

While the criminal bar is essential,
electricians provide a far more useful and valuable service than most solicitors.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Joe

That’s why all those fiat500 girls that live in big 5 bedroom detached houses with crushed velvet interior have the money to do whatever they want, their dads usually work in construction or as an electrician and make a killing a year, no tax either all cash

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Just Anonymous

The comparison between barristers and electricians should not be allowed to detract from the fundamental – and frankly undeniable – point.

Which is that, by any reasonable objective metric, criminal barristers are grossly underpaid.

If we want the Bar to be ‘staffed’ by high quality advocates – and I suggest we do, for reasons which should be trite – then we simply have to pay them properly.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymous

Correct, and to make matters worse, many other barristers and solicitors are grossly overpaid.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

