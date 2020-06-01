Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

The 24-year-old law that built today’s internet is under threat [The Telegraph]

Hong Kong: Boris Johnson urged to form alliance over China security law [BBC News]

Steven Barrett: The German courts have just made Brexit talks easier [The Spectator]

Keeping a large law firm on track as Covid-19 strikes [Financial Times]

Unlocking the office could have legal implications for employers [City AM]

Privacy group prepares legal challenge to NHS test-and-trace scheme [The Guardian]

Three mothers are considering launching legal battle with Government claiming school closures during coronavirus crisis may have breached their children’s human rights [Mail Online]

Kensington Palace makes legal complaint over claims Duchess of Cambridge feels “overworked” [The Telegraph]

George Floyd death: Lawyer calls it “premeditated murder” [BBC News]

Setting the boundaries of judicial review [Law Society Gazette]

