Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
The 24-year-old law that built today’s internet is under threat [The Telegraph]
Hong Kong: Boris Johnson urged to form alliance over China security law [BBC News]
Steven Barrett: The German courts have just made Brexit talks easier [The Spectator]
Keeping a large law firm on track as Covid-19 strikes [Financial Times]
Unlocking the office could have legal implications for employers [City AM]
Privacy group prepares legal challenge to NHS test-and-trace scheme [The Guardian]
Three mothers are considering launching legal battle with Government claiming school closures during coronavirus crisis may have breached their children’s human rights [Mail Online]
Kensington Palace makes legal complaint over claims Duchess of Cambridge feels “overworked” [The Telegraph]
George Floyd death: Lawyer calls it “premeditated murder” [BBC News]
Setting the boundaries of judicial review [Law Society Gazette]
Big Barrister
My chambers of 40 barristers may have 0 Black people, but I want to make it absolutely crystal clear to all that in absolutely no way whatsoever am I a racist.
I get into cars with Black Uber drivers. My tutorial partner from twenty years ago is married to a Black man. I once appeared in a championship debating competition against a team from Nigeria. Every single time someone I follow mentions #blacklivesmatter on Twitter, I click on the ‘like’ button.
I am absolutely, completely in no way whatsoever a racist. I am NOT A RACIST.
Now, where’s the hashtag for those gang victims in Rochdale?