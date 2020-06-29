Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
UK could be breaking international law over cladding, says UN [The Guardian]
Rolling Stones warn Trump not to use their songs — or face legal action [BBC News]
Why Beijing is rushing to push through Hong Kong security law [Financial Times]
Poland should get less from Covid-19 fund due to rights record, claim EU member states [The Guardian]
Blind student, 22, takes DWP to High Court over thousands denied Universal Credit [The Mirror]
Henderson Chambers has third six pupillage vacancies to start this autumn [Legal Cheek Noticeboard]
Coleen Rooney cuddles up to Jay-Z in epic Glastonbury throwbacks with husband Wayne… ahead of court battle with Rebekah Vardy [Mail Online]
93% of criminal barristers said they were against erosion of jury trials in the Crown Court [The Criminal Bar Association]
Mother, 29, launches legal action after police dog ripped her leg open when she was arrested by officers who say she was threatening violence [Mail Online]
Virtual student event: How to become a City lawyer in a post-Covid world [Legal Cheek Events]
“This is one of the things I really respect about firms like this. The quality of their work combined with the comparative modesty of their offices.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Anonymous
“93% of criminal barristers said they were against erosion of jury trials in the Crown Court”. As a general rule, I tend to support any criminal law reform that criminal barristers oppose. Cheaper and faster, please. We do not need a Rolls Royce legal system, a decent lower end model of a Ford family car will do. And we really do not want the mindset 99% of the guilty to walk so one innocent man is not wrongly convicted either – the current system is far too weighted to protect sophisticated criminals.