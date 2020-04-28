News

Research: Over 70% of young barristers won’t survive six months in practice

Bar Council warns future of the bar looks ‘bleak’ in wake of pandemic

Over two-thirds of young barristers won’t survive the next six months in practice without financial support, research undertaken by the Bar Council has found.

Seventy-one percent of junior barristers (up to seven years call) who responded to the survey will be unable to continue working in chambers past October, while 83% will not last a year. Over half (56%) of all barristers questioned won’t survive six months; 77% cannot survive a year.

With 30% of respondents already experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic, the Bar Council says the future for the bar is “bleak” unless work streams and earnings improve. A further 53% expect to run into financial trouble in the “near future”.

Despite this, just 14% of respondents said they were applying for government income support and 5% for a coronavirus business interruption loan. “There is considerable reluctance to take on further debt when it is unclear when and how it can be paid back,” the Bar Council said.

The future for those plying their trade at the publicly funded bar appears even bleaker.

Thirty percent of barristers earning half or more of their income from publicly funded work won’t survive three months without financial aid, according to the research, while a whopping 89% won’t last a year. Nearly one-third (31%) of criminal barristers will not be in practice in chambers within three months; 87% will not last six months and 88% will not last a year.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

With courts across the country closing their doors in response to the pandemic, barristers’ working hours have dropped sharply. Before the crisis, 60% of barristers worked over 50 hours a week (and many over 70 hours). This now stands at 7%. Meanwhile, over half of barristers surveyed now work under 18 hours per week, compared to just 1% pre-crisis.

The Bar Council also found that diversity and social mobility at the bar are likely to decline as a result of the pandemic.

Fifty-five percent of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) barristers earn more than half their income from legal aid work, compared to 47% of white barristers. Eighty-four percent of BAME barristers said they will be unable to survive a year with financial aid, and 35% revealed they are already experiencing financial hardship.

Commenting on the findings, the Bar Council said:

“Work and the ability to earn money has dramatically disappeared for many barristers, with over half fearing for their future in the profession. Those barristers from more diverse backgrounds are disproportionately affected. The young, the publicly funded and especially the criminal bar — the most diverse parts of the bar — are unsustainable without financial aid from the government, even in the short term.”

Earlier this month the Bar Council published research which found that nearly a third of chambers were considering scrapping their pupillage recruitment plans as a result of the outbreak. A further 24% admitted they were currently unsure and continue to review their position.

12 Comments

career adviser

They can always do porn for extra income.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Hmmm

No thanks. It'll require one woman to fellate, and another to hold up the QC's stomach.

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Anonymous

These type of videos may actually be more popular than you think.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Itty Bitty Violinny

Remember kids – it’s the best profession in the world with the cleverest, kindest souls who are crying into their Merlot right now.

You have no idea what it’s like to be SO clever you can’t use your BPTC for anything else, to be unable to use your BA Lounge access and to worry about not being able to afford to live in Fulham, Islington or Clapham.

Have some compassion FGS.

Reply Report comment
(3)(6)

Anon

Except for the ones you are parodying the work is flooding in and rates have started to go up faster than during 2008/2009.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Itty Bitty Violinny

So do they complain just because they love the attention then?

I know being a Criminal barrister might make people go quiet at dinner parties after they ask if you “like defending the guilty”, but have some self-esteem.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymous

Another meaningless self-selecting survey. Anyway there has been a massive over supply of junior criminal barristers. In the mid to long term the profession will benefit from some thinning out if this was accurate.

Reply Report comment
(15)(8)

Pandemonium

It would be helpful to know the areas of practice for those barristers who responded as they did.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

According to the BSB website, bankruptcy does not prohibit practising as a barrister. Please correct this misinformation.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

But many sets require an insolvent tenant to resign in their constitutional arrangements.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Confused

That’s a bit strange, the BSB says this about bankcruptcy:

“Entering into an IVA or being subject to a bankruptcy order is not in itself a disciplinary offence or a bar to practising; however, failure to promptly report these circumstances to us, or failure to keep the us updated after reporting, may give rise to disciplinary proceedings.”

So would you be barred or wouldn’t you?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Duckling

No you wouldn’t be. It would be absurd to make it a disciplinary offence to fall into difficult times financially.

However, failure to report IVA or bankruptcy to BSB is required probably because you are at risk of having your independence compromised – bribe risk etc. Same with the police.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

