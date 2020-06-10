The Legal Cheek Podcast: Why failure is just a form of feedback

We sit down with private equity partner Richard Youle 🎧

How do you stay resilient in the face of failure?

In this episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, city lawyer Eloise Skinner speaks to Richard Youle, private equity partner at Skadden, who discusses the importance of being organised, asking for constructive feedback and knowing when to ask yourself, ‘is this the right job for me?’.

This podcast episode was recorded before the lockdown.