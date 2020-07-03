Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Young lawyers weigh career effects of kitchen table lockdown [Financial Times]
Coronavirus: ‘Why I want to prosecute Dominic Cummings’ [BBC News]
There is no prospect of bringing a private prosecution against Dominic Cummings [Barrister Blogger]
Has jury justice been sold off? [Prospect Magazine]
Policing during the pandemic: an insight into racism in the UK [Open Democracy]
MoJ accused of undermining independence of miscarriage watchdog and ‘clipping its wings’ [Justice Gap]
Book review: Why judges are not ‘Enemies of the People’ [Legal Cheek]
Coronavirus: recovering in our courts and tribunals [Inside HMCTS]
The UK 14-Day Quarantine Policy: Is Public Opinion a Relevant Consideration? [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Jury trials: apportioning guilt [Law Society Gazette]
“A client who got 7 years for a violent offence once told me that I could contact him if I ‘ever needed a favour’.” [Legal Cheek comments]
