News

Womble Bond Dickinson extends training contracts by six months in response to coronavirus

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
19

Exclusive: Firm also pushes back autumn TC start dates

Womble Bond Dickinson (WBD) has extended its training contracts by six months in response to the “current circumstances and surrounding uncertainty” presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure applies to its current cohort of second year trainees that would have been qualifying this September but will now do so in March 2021, at the latest.

Sam Lee, head of recruitment at WBD, said in a statement: “Like other firms, we are reacting to the unique situation the COVID-19 pandemic has presented. In response to the current circumstances and surrounding uncertainty, we have given very careful consideration to our resourcing requirements — and our newly qualified solicitors and trainees have been an integral part of that review.”

Lee continued:

“As a result, we have taken the difficult decision to defer qualification for our current cohort of second year trainees by six months, until March 2021, at the latest. With some of our trainees on furlough leave, we felt this was the fairest approach to create a level playing field for all of those applying for NQ roles.”

Second year trainees will be able to take up a role externally providing they have met the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s requirements, according to an email seen by this website.

The firm declined to comment on the level of pay second year trainees will be remunerated from September onwards.

Secure your place: The UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020

WBD has also pushed back the training contract start dates of its autumn trainee cohort by six months. The September 2020 intake of trainees has been deferred to March 2021. The statement continued:

“Given the cyclical nature of our graduate scheme, any decision that we make about one year group has a knock on effect with future intakes. Therefore, in order to protect the integrity of our training and development programme, we also had to defer the start of training contracts by six months to March 2021 and the firm will be compensating everyone impacted.”

“We remain committed, as we always have been, to training and developing our future junior lawyers to the highest standards. We are monitoring the situation carefully and our position remains under review.”

“We recognise this is an unsettling time for everyone, particularly for our junior lawyers and trainee solicitors.”

WBD joins a growing number of firms that have suspended their TC start dates.

Herbert Smith Freehills has offered future trainees £8,000 to push back their start dates by six months, while incoming rookies at DLA Piper are being offered up to £10,000 to do the same but for a year.

Elsewhere, DWF and Irwin Mitchell have both delayed the start dates of their next trainee cohorts by six months.

Squire Patton Boggs, however, is pushing ahead with its autumn trainee intake, as we exclusively reported last month.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

19 Comments

Anon

Sh*t’s about to hit the fan..

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Kirkland NQ

Wombles…lol

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Showround @ Bakers

I know we collectively like to banter CMS for being shite but this is what an actual glorified high street firm looks like.

Reply Report comment
(15)(35)

Anon

Do you need to be an arse, people’s real lives are affected by this. Unless you have something positive to say keep you stupid trap shut.

Reply Report comment
(17)(4)

Chad Chadington

WBD HR on full damage control here. There isn’t anything positive to say here – this firm has shafted its trainees either out of greed or necessity. Either way the trainees should leave ASAP

Reply Report comment
(12)(15)

Showround @ Bakers

Shut up you low IQ simp.

Reply Report comment
(1)(6)

Anon

Basically you’re a heartless prick. However, I’ve see the number of comments you post here, so you clearly have no life and so your opinion doesn’t matter.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Anonymous

With great power comes great responsibility. Let fly web!

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Madness

Those NQs should take an NQ role elsewhere. Ridiculous Womble.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

City Firm Recruiter

It may not be a good option but I assure you that there will be very few NQ jobs anywhere! Lots of top tier firms will be letting a lot of their trainees go. WBD are offering a salary for a further 6 months. Take it!

Reply Report comment
(13)(3)

Anon

I wish LC could write clearer. In one paragraph it says the trainees won’t qualify until March 2021, but in the next paragraph it says they could take NQ jobs at other firms, presumably in September.

Saying they are “delaying qualification” is just WBD spinning that they cut NQ salaries by 5 figures for 6 months, which is a significantly larger cut than what other firms are doing

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Anon

NQ market is non existent this round… so the real choice they’re being given is between unemployment and staying on

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

No

So basically they’ll be doing NQ work on trainee pay. That is awful.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

anon

Would you rather be lining up for Universal Credit? As bad as the offer WBD are giving its trainees, they’d be nuts to refuse it given there’s close to zero NQ roles in the market ahead of the September qualification round.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Anon

Who said anything about NQ work? Lol

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Toiler

Remember you’re a Womble…then leave to CMS

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

WBD 4th Seat Trainee

Honest question guys: I’m one of the September 2020 qualifiers at WBD and really want to do big corporate work. I’ve two corporate seats under my belt, a secondment and a seat in litigation. What do you think are my chances for bagging a NQ role at a top US firm doing PE, or perhaps even a Funds role (I’ve dabbled in a bit of funds work during my corporate seats)? I dream of earning big dollars at K&E…

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

D

You have a better chance of winning the lottery

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

WBD 4th Seat Trainee

Why? Facts over ad hominems

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories