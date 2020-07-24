Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Exams that use facial recognition may be ‘fair’ — but they’re also intrusive [The Guardian]
Opinion: the Shamima Begum appeals — David Allen Green [Financial Times]
Johnny Depp trial: 10 top advocacy tips we’ve learned so far… [Legal Cheek]
Crowdfunded cases have turned the law into a political weapon [The Spectator] (registration required)
Lockdowns, the principle of legality, and reasonable limits on liberty [UK Constitutional Law Association]
What Mediaeval animal trials can teach us about AI and the law [Legal Cheek Journal]
Nightingale courts are like taking a bucket to a house fire [Law Society Gazette]
“She’s right. WFH great for partners but not for trainees, who need to be trained! Partners have a responsibility to get off their a****s and get back into the office.” [Legal Cheek comments]
EVENT: The Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020 — sign up now! [Legal Cheek Events]
Join the conversation