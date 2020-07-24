Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Exams that use facial recognition may be ‘fair’ — but they’re also intrusive [The Guardian]

Opinion: the Shamima Begum appeals — David Allen Green [Financial Times]

Johnny Depp trial: 10 top advocacy tips we’ve learned so far… [Legal Cheek]

Crowdfunded cases have turned the law into a political weapon [The Spectator] (registration required)

Lockdowns, the principle of legality, and reasonable limits on liberty [UK Constitutional Law Association]

What Mediaeval animal trials can teach us about AI and the law [Legal Cheek Journal]

Nightingale courts are like taking a bucket to a house fire [Law Society Gazette]

“She’s right. WFH great for partners but not for trainees, who need to be trained! Partners have a responsibility to get off their a****s and get back into the office.” [Legal Cheek comments]

EVENT: The Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020 — sign up now! [Legal Cheek Events]